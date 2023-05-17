Mount St. Mary’s picks top students

Megan Denery, 18, and Erin Strickland, 18, are Class of 2023 co-valedictorians at Mount St. Mary Academy.

Anna Alyse Patterson, 18, is the school's salutatorian.

Denery plans to major in biochemistry at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa in preparation for a career in medical research or obstetrics/gynecology.

She is the daughter of John and Sharon Denery.

Strickland plans to attend Rhodes College in Memphis, where she intends to major in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in psychology in preparation for a career in medicine with a focus on oncology.

Her parents are Reese Strickland and Julia Strickland.

Patterson will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in neuroscience with minors in Spanish and political science. Her career plans are to become a pediatric oncologist and become involved with public health policy.

Her parents are Cam and Kris Patterson.