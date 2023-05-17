TRACK AND FIELD

National honors for UA's Hibbert, Wilson

After the University of Arkansas men's and women's eams swept titles at the SEC Outdoor Championships last weekend in Baton Rouge, the Razorbacks swept national individual honors Tuesday.

Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert and junior Britton Wilson were announced as the United States Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association National Athletes of the Week after both set collegiate records at the SEC meet last Saturday.

Hibbert won the triple jump with a leap of 58 feet, 71/2 inches to break the collegiate mark held since 1982 by SMU's Keith Connor when he went 57-7 3/4 .

Hibbert also has the top triple jump in the world this season after he passed Hugues Zango, who had a mark of 58-5 1/4 during a professional Diamond League meet in Doha the previous week.

Wilson won the 400 meters at the SEC meet in 49.13 seconds to break the collegiate record of 49.40 she ran in the prelims a day earlier. Then 90 minutes later she won the 400-meter hurdles in 53.28, a facility record at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.

Both of Wilson's times in the 400 and 400 hurdles lead the world this season.

It was the second consecutive year Wilson -- last year's NCAA champion in the 400 hurdles -- won the 400 and 400 hurdles at the SEC meet. She's the only female to win both events in the same SEC meet.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

SAU, Arkansas Tech, OBU headed NCAA regional

For the 15th time in program history and for the third consecutive season, Southern Arkansas is headed to the NCAA Division II postseason.

The Muleriders (39-16), regular season and tournament champions of the Great American Conference, earned the Central Region's No. 3 seed and will head to Joplin, Mo., to join host No. 2 seed Missouri Southern, sixth-seeded Minnesota State and fellow league foe Arkansas Tech, the No. 7 seeded, in a four-team, double-elimination sub-regional. The winner advances to the Central Super Regional for a best-of-3 series against the last team standing in the Warrensburg (Mo.) Regional which consists of top seed Central Missouri, (4) Ouachita Baptist, (5) Augustana and (8) St. Cloud State.

SAU opens against Minnesota State (39-15) at 2 p.m. Central on Thursday in Joplin. Arkansas Tech (32-20) will play Missouri Southern (42-15) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at Joplin. At Warrensburg, Ouachita Baptist (37-17) takes on Augustana (42-18) at 2 p.m. Thursday.

ATHLETICS

Hutchens named Bentonville district AD

Chris Hutchens was promoted to become athletic director over the Bentonville school district during Tuesday's school board meeting.

Hutchens takes over for Scott Passmore, who earlier resigned to take a similar position at the Thaden School.

"I feel very fortunate to take over the Bentonville schools' athletic program," Hutchens said. "To me, it's the best athletic program in the state, with the best support, the best community, the best coaches and the best kids. It's the best athletic director job in the state of Arkansas.

"I've worked in the district. I feel like I've been trained by the best people, and when you've been trained by the best, when it's your time you take the reins and go. Scott is a friend an a mentor, and he's done a good job of taking us where we're at. We're in good shape, so now it's keeping it strong."

Hutchens has been with in the school district for 26 years, including the past four years as the athletic director over Bentonville High School.

He served as the head coach for the Bentonville Black ninth-grade football team from 2006-14 before he moved into an assistant coaching role with the varsity football team. He also served as an interim assistant principal and as the dean of students at the school.

Hutchens said the search for his replacement will begin immediately.

-- Henry Apple

Ozarks to join SCAC

The University of the Ozarks has accepted an offer of membership into the NCAA Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference effective the 2024-25 academic year.

Ozarks will join Concordia (Texas) University as the SCAC's newest additions bringing the total number to 10 in the fall of 2024.

"We are grateful for the invitation to join the SCAC," University President Richard Dunsworth said in a statement. "This invitation is exciting to our University and athletic program, and it demonstrates confidence in the future of our institution and Eagles athletics."

The SCAC is currently comprised of Austin College in Sherman, Texas; Centenary College in Shreveport; Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo.; University of Dallas in Irving, Texas; Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas; Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas; University of St. Thomas in Houston; Texas Lutheran in Seguin, Texas; and Trinity University in San Antonio.

BASKETBALL

ASU women add Baylor transfer

The Arkansas State University women's team announced Tuesday the addition of Baylor transfer Kendra Gillispie to the roster.

Gillispie, a 6-1 forward who will have two seasons of eligibility, appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons for the Bears. She shot 41.4% from the floor last season, averaging 4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 12 games.

Gillispie was ranked No. 58 overall in the 2021 ESPN girls top 100 and was the No. 10 forward. She played her first two seasons at Norman (Okla.) High School, averaging 20.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. As a senior at Harding Charter Prep in Oklahoma City, she averaged 26.8 points on her way to earning Class 4A all-state honors from The Oklahoman.

She is the fourth college transfer and fifth addition overall to the Red Wolves' roster for next season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services