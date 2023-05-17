Super Quiz: Stone and Stones

1. This rock band's vocalist is Mick Jagger.

2. What happened to those who gazed into the eyes of Medusa?

3. It is a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain.

4. Provide the two missing words: "------ ------ do not a prison make, nor iron bars a cage."

5. This historic period lasted for roughly 3.4 million years.

6. The ring name of retired pro wrestler Steve Austin.

7. This dome is about 16 miles east of Atlanta.

8. He was one of the best known Confederate commanders after Gen. Robert E. Lee.

ANSWERS

1. The Rolling Stones

2. They were turned to stone

3. Stonehenge

4. Stone walls

5. Stone Age

6. Stone Cold Steve Austin

7. Stone Mountain

8. Stonewall Jackson