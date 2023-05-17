Trojans still sitting outside the cut line

If the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's golf team is going to extend its season, the Trojans will have to make up at least 12 shots today at Eagle Eye Golf Club.

UALR wrapped up the second day of the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional in eighth place, shooting 6-over 290 to move to 1-over 569 for the tournament. Georgia leads the field of 13 teams at 28-under 540 and host Michigan State is currently in fifth place -- the cutoff to qualify for the NCAA Championships -- at 11-under 557.

All five Trojans finished Tuesday's round over par, with Nicolas Horder and Archie Smith turning in scores of 1-over 72. Jansen Smith, in a tie for 21st, leads UALR in individual scoring for the week. His 36-hole total of 2-under 140 puts him three shots back of the lowest-scoring nonqualifying individuals and in contention for a trip to nationals.

Horder is tied for 27th at 1-under 141, while Archie Smith's 2-over 144 has him tied for 42nd. Anton Albers and Magnus Lomholt, both at 3-over 145, are also inside the top 50 individuals.

At the Norman (Okla.) Regional, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 19-over par 307 on Tuesday, remaining last among 14 teams at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

Golden Lions Ismael Garcia and Jaime Diez Moliner both followed up first-round scores of 5-over 77 with rounds of 3-over 75 in Tuesday's second round -- putting both in a tie for 63rd at 8-over 152.

Li Su posted 5-over 77 for the second straight day, good for a tie for 68th at 10-over 154.

Arkansas State's Luka Naglic will go into his third round tied for 48th among 75 players at the Auburn (Ala.) Regional. Naglic, competing as an individual, shot 5-over par 77 on Tuesday and dropped back to 9-over 153 for the tournament.

The Slovenian is 13 shots behind Indiana's Drew Salyers -- tied for fourth overall at 4-under 140 -- who will begin today's's round as the lowest-scoring individual on a non-advancing team.