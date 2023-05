Arkansas State baseball vs. South Alabama

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 17-31, 6-19 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 23-28, 11-16

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Hunter Draper (0-3, 7.57 ERA); South Alabama RHP Leif Moore (3-1, 4.62 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (4-3, 3.34 ERA); South Alabama RHP Jeremy Lee (2-7, 6.21 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Tyler Jeans (2-5, 9.86 ERA); South Alabama RHP Caden Homniok (1-2, 8.71 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (357-426-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Mark Calvi (367-284 in 12th season at South Alabama and overall)

SERIES South Alabama leads 74-31

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY South Alabama*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY South Alabama*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY South Alabama*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game