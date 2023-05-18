Get to know: ’26 DB target Tay Lockett

Arkansas class of 2026 defensive back target Tay Lockett’s family is full of Razorback fans who hope he becomes a Hog.

Lockett, 6-0, 165 pounds, of San Diego University City High School has more than 30 scholarship offers from other schools, including Southern Cal, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M.

He visited Fayetteville on March 4 and April 15 with his mother, Megan Rozzell, who’s originally from Little Rock, along with numerous other family members from Central Arkansas.

“This place is different,” said Lockett after his last trip to Arkansas. “They show nothing but love to me.”

Lockett, who was named a first-team MaxPreps Freshman All American, had 92 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 5 recovered fumbles and 3 forced fumbles. He also had 9 punt returns for 189 yards.

Nickname: Boogie

Favorite thing about playing DB: locking down the other team’s receivers

Funniest football moment: watching my linemen friends run the ball or catch a pass in youth football

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Gaming

My mom is always on me to do: good in school because I’m a student athlete and being a student comes first.

Must watch TV: Outer Banks

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleport

My two pet peeves are: People chewing with their mouth open and people dragging their feet.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Charles Woodson

My hidden talent is: I’m a really good big brother

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Five Guys, just can't go wrong with it

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken and french fries

I will never ever eat: Squid

Favorite junk food: Little Debbie Honey Buns

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Kit Kats

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kylie Jenner

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Florida

I’m terrified of: Sharks

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: the shower

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate. I am way to scary

Cat or dog person and why: Cat, they are usually very calm

Do you think aliens exist: I do

I get emotional when: I see my family doing good

Best advice I’ve received: Keep positive energy around you and don’t worry about what others think about you

Role model and why: my mom, she just has never steered me in the wrong direction

Three words to describe me: Faithful, Determined, Hardworking

People would be surprised that I: am very quiet if I don’t know you or feel uncomfortable.