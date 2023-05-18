Headliners for 36th King Biscuit Blues Festival announced

Headliners for the 36th King Biscuit Blues Festival, Oct. 4-7 in Helena-West Helena, include seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster on Thursday; Nick Moss and his very electric band on Friday; and Tab Benoit, backed by The Big Easy’s Dirty Dozen Brass Band, on Saturday.

The festival’s Friday lineup on the Sonny Boy Williamson Main Stage, 116 Cherry St., also includes blues and festival veterans Reba Russell, Paul Thorn and Nick Moss.



On the schedule for Saturday: Anson Funderburgh, the only performer to have appeared at every King Biscuit festival; Sonny Landreth; and Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith with Bob Stroger & Bob Margolin.

Among the many other blues performers from around the country and the world coming to the Mississippi River town on Arkansas’ eastern edge: Robert Finley, James “Taildragger” Jones and the Jimbo Mathus Band, all on the Lockwood Stackhouse Stage on Friday, and the Robert Kimbrough Sr. Blues Connection, Saturday on the CeDell Davis Memorial Stage.

The festival also features the Tour da Delta Bike Ride, Flour Power 5K Run and a Blues Symposium. A complete schedule and ticket information are available at kingbiscuitfestival.com; or call (870) 572-5223 (KBBF).



