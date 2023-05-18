Ozark lawmaker Berry won't seek reelection to Arkansas House

Arkansas Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, said Thursday that he will not seeking re-election to a third two-year term in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

“Being able to represent the citizens of District 82, District 26 and the state of Arkansas has been a highlight of my 50 year public service career,” he said in a written statement.

Berry, who is the House chairman of the Joint Performance Review Committee, said he will continue to serve as a state representative until the end of his current term in January of 2025.

“My early announcement will afford the people of District 26 an opportunity to determine who will serve them in the future,” he said in his written statement. “Finally, I will cherish the friendship of my colleagues, in both chambers of our legislature, two administrations and the many supporters all over the state of Arkansas.”

House District 26 includes portions of Carroll, Madison, and Franklin counties

Berry is the second Arkansas House incumbent to announce that he is not seeking re-election next year. In March, state Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, announced he’s not seeking re-election to the state House.

The 2024 primary election will be March 5, and the 2024 general election will be Nov. 5.