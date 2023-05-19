LIVE! Music: Mavis Staples and Molly Tuttle play FreshGrass in Bentonville

The Dillon Brouse Quartet performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah for the ongoing Artosphere festival happening throughout Northwest Arkansas this month. A Northwest Arkansas native and alumni of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars, the Dillon Brouse Quartet is a mix of jazz veterans and newcomers with an ear to tradition and eye toward the shape of jazz to come. Tickets to the show are $12 at waltonartscenter.org.

ELSWHERE

FreshGrass Festival kicks off today at The Momentary in Bentonville. This year's lineup includes Mavis Staples, Caamp, Elle King, Alison Brown, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, Willie Watson, Sierra Ferrell and more. Regional favorites Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Arkansauce Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa. Tickets start at $87 for Friday pass, $97 for a Saturday pass, two-day general admission at $156. Special VIP tickets and discounts for Momentary members and kids at freshgrass.com

Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival that starts at 5 p.m. each Friday in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville.

The Power Lilies Trio performs at 7 p.m. today at Wanderoo Lodge in Eureka Springs, then at a crawfish boil from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, at TxAr House in Rogers. pattisteel.com.

Dime Box Duo will perform at 6 p.m. today at La Huerta on Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. today; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

The Higher Arkies will perform a free show at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Donations will be accepted for the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust.

Movies + Music with a screening of "Walk the Line" and live music from Smokey & the Mirror starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. (near the skate park) in Fayetteville. arkansascinemasociety.org.

