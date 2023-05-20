Dollarway sends off last graduating class

This is the 11th entry in the Class of 2023 series.

Jackie Harris reminded the final Dollarway High School graduating class of his special night 37 years ago in the same location, the Pine Bluff Convention Center auditorium, and how things were different.

"When we began as sophomores in the fall of 1983, our class was about 50% white and 50% Black," said Harris, an NFL tight end turned 11th District West Circuit judge. "We came in with the idea that we would change the world. There was no Snapchat, no Instagram, no cellphones. We actually had to talk to each other. It was so long ago, my classmates either wanted or had a Michael Jackson jacket."

Harris spoke at Thursday night's commencement, which was symbolic of how much the world -- let alone the Dollarway community -- had changed.

The senior class became the last to graduate from the school, which will merge with Pine Bluff High School officially on July 1. District finances and low enrollment at both campuses have been cited as reasons.

Some strolled in their own way across the stage to receive their diplomas, keeping a nearly packed house on their feet and a class of 43 students strong excited as history was unfolding. In a sense, this graduation was a "last dance" for Dollarway.

A'Miah Gurndy would not let her Cardinal pride hide. Her mortarboard was bedazzled with stones and diamonds against a silver background and three giant letters -- DHS -- and a crown on top.

Commencement was also a moving occasion. Kourtney Smith, a 2006 Dollarway graduate, directed the choir for Kirk Franklin's " Why We Sing" and the school's alma mater.

Two other students posthumously received their diplomas. Aspen Thomas, not listed among the graduates but dressed in cap and robe, accepted her sister A'Sharry Thomas' award on her behalf. A'Sharry, 18, and Pine Bluff High School student Julian Tolbert, 16, were shot to death March 7 outside an apartment complex.

"This is wonderful, but I wish she was here," Aspen Thomas said, adding it was "only right" A'Sharry would be a part of the last Dollarway senior class.

"This is her year," Aspen said. Asked what was in A'Sharry's future, Aspen answered: "It's only up for her."

The father of DeMarion Shelton, who died in 2017 at age 12, received his son's diploma.

Salutatorian Aniya Remley fought back tears during her speech, remembering both A'Sharry and DeMarion. In a time when graduates are usually asked to look at those who supported them through their education, Remley petitioned: "Parents, please take a moment to look at us. Everything our parents and teachers did was to get us to the next stage of our lives."

Valedictorian Ja'Miyah Gary asked her fellow graduates to show gratitude for one another and thanked teacher Phyllis Childs for challenging her to make an A when Gary wanted to settle for a C.

"Settling for average was not an option," Gary said.

Aniya Remley fights back tears during her salutatory speech as she remembers two lost classmates. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Graduate A'miah Gurndy sports a designed mortar board honoring Dollarway High School's final senior class during graduation Thursday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center auditorium. Dollarway is merging with Pine Bluff High School for the start of the 2023-24 school year. See photo page inside for more on Dollarway's graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Valedictorian Ja'Miyah Gary addresses her 42 fellow graduates and their supporters. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Dollarway graduates march down the auditorium aisle for the school's final graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A'miah Gurndy hugs Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree as she receives her diploma. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Graduates waive their diplomas to the crowd in excitement toward the end of the ceremony. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

