WH student’s wound fatal; his friend arrested

An 18-year-old, White Hall High School student was shot and killed Thursday night in North Little Rock less than 24 hours before he was to graduate, and his 17-year-old friend has been arrested in connection with the killing, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

North Little Rock police were called to the 5800 block of Lynch Drive a little after 11 p.m. Thursday in reference to a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found Benjamin Redix lying in the roadway with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also found Jimari Douglas of Yorktown, who was "running around stating 'he is gone,'" according to a police report. Douglas, 17, was taken into custody and, after being given his Miranda rights, told police he had accidentally shot Redix, whom he called his friend, police said.

Douglas told police that he, Redix and another person had gone to North Little Rock to take a friend home after attending a high school graduation. Douglas said Redix was driving, the friend was in the front passenger seat, and Douglas was in the back seat behind the driver.

"Douglas explained that he was in possession of the victim's handgun and was 'stripping it down' when the gun accidentally went off, striking the victim in the back," stated the police report.

Douglas said Redix stopped the car, at which time Douglas said he got out of the vehicle, pulled Redix out of the car and began providing medical attention. Douglas said he immediately called 911, also stating that he threw the firearm into a field next to where they had stopped.

According to the police report, Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said Douglas would be charged as an adult. The police report stated that Douglas was facing a charge of manslaughter in the case and was being held without bail at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

North Little Rock police say the investigation is ongoing.

Redix was a football and track athlete at White Hall. He finished second in the 5A state triple jump at Lake Hamilton on May 4 and then won the event six days later in the Meet of Champs at Russellville.

"It's tragic," said Gary Williams, White Hall School District superintendent. "There were so many who were fond of Ben and excited for his accomplishments he had at White Hall and future accomplishments we were looking forward to him having. Our staff and coaches and our students and community members are heartbroken over the loss of Ben at such a young age with so much in front of him."

Williams said the district planned to begin the graduation ceremony as normal and hold a moment of silence for Redix after valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. Jacob Smith, who opened the ceremony, said prayers go out to Redix's family. Reese Owens, who offered the welcome, told those in attendance "We're sad for those not with us."

Principal Nathan Sullivan presented Redix's diploma to his mother. Redix's seat was left open with his cap, gown and flowers.

That gesture, Williams said, is to remember that Redix "will always be with us."

In football, Redix was a wide receiver, cornerback, kick and punt returner.

"Ben was everybody's big brother," White Hall football Coach Ryan Mallett said. "If Ben said something, everyone listened. There was no questioning it. He was a natural born leader, but he was quiet with it unless he needed to get vocal."

Redix was also Mallett's neighbor.

"His mom called me last night about 1 o'clock. I don't know if I've dealt with it. I'm still processing it," Mallett said, the emotion audible in his voice. "It's hard. I loved him like my own son."

Mallett said he hopes his football players can "all be like Ben," asked how he would want the 2023 team to honor Redix. He also hopes others can learn from the tragedy, noting that two young people's lives – Redix's and the suspect's – are lost.

"He's every coach's dream," Mallett said of Redix. "It was 'Yes, sir and no, sir,' from day 1. It didn't matter what the reasons were. He'd be the first to get it done."

Deborah Horn contributed to this article.