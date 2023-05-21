Business people

MUGS

Ken Hopper has been appointed as the assistant dean for health systems science education for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He will oversee student education in health care delivery, community health, population health, interprofessional skills development, quality improvement, historic payment methodologies and value-based care models. Hopper earned a bachelor of science from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and a doctor of medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He completed his residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Hopper later earned his MBA at the University of Texas at Dallas with medical emphasis in partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dan Kallenberger, master of science, has been appointed as the assistant dean for recruitment, admissions and whole health initiation for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He oversees the development and implementation of an inclusive admissions process, student recruitment, community engagement and pathway programs. He earned bachelor's degrees in economics, sports management and marketing at Marian University in Indianapolis. He earned a master's degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.

Angela N. Pierce, doctor of chiropractic, has been appointed as the assistant dean of whole health integration for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. She leads the development of curriculum surrounding whole health principles, self-care and student-led whole health innovation projects. Pierce earned her doctor in neuroscience from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., and her doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She also earned a bachelor of arts in Spanish and bachelor of science in biochemistry.

Quoc-Anh Thai, MD, has been appointed as the assistant dean for art of healing at Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He oversees curriculum elements focused on integrating the fine arts and humanities into student experiences and training for topics such as medical reasoning, ethics and fostering therapeutic presence. Thai attended The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed his general surgery internship, neurosurgery residency and cerebrovascular research fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Thai is currently pursuing a master of divinity at Duke University's Divinity School in Durham, N.C. and is a diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgeons, a fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine has recently appointed seven new faculty members, including Dr. Gagani Athauda as the foundational science educator for pharmacology; Dr. Lance Bridges as the foundational science educator for biochemistry; Dr. Lance Forshee as the foundational science educator for anatomy; Dr. Ayleen Godreau as the director for clinical skills; Dr. Hector Lopez as the director of anatomy lab; Sylvia Merino as director of simulation; and Dr. Ian Murray as a foundational sciences educator.

Robert Norwood, Ph.D., has been named as John Brown University's next vice president for academic affairs, as of June 1. Norwood has worked at JBU since 1998 and has been in the Office of Academic Affairs since 2009, first as the dean of undergraduate studies and then as associate vice president for academic administration. Norwood holds a bachelor of science, master of science and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University in Stanford, Calif.

