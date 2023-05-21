Calvin Booker Sr. wins prestigious award

Calvin Booker Sr., formerly of Pine Bluff, received The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation award from the office of the president of the united States.

The former Pine Bluff alderman is a retired corporate vice president of Waste Management Inc., according to a news release.

The President's Lifetime Volunteer Service Award is the highest civil award given in recognition of volunteerism. Established by former President George W. Bush, the award was established to honor volunteers who give hundreds of hours per year helping others, according to a news release.

A native of Hamburg, Booker is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Booker and his wife, Janetta Brentley Booker, met at UAPB and lived in Pine Bluff before moving to Texas and then to Atlanta, Ga.

In Atlanta, Booker worked with Waste Management Inc. and was responsible for governmental affairs initiatives across 48 states for the $14.5 billion corporation. Additionally, he was responsible for the strategic oversight of the Waste Management Federal Affairs office in Washington, D.C.

As alumni of UAPB and native Arkansans, the Bookers have given more than 30 years of service to UAPB and the Pine Bluff community. At one time, Calvin Booker was elected as one of the youngest members of the Pine Bluff City Council.

His many service opportunities include: chairman emeritus of the National Caucus of Black Legislatures; vice chairman of the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority Board; and chairman of the UAPB National Alumni Board.

He currently serves on the board of the UAPB Foundation Fund and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Theological Center. He also serves in many capacities in his church, but is most proud of serving at the Antioch Urban Ministries Food Bank, according to the release.

Booker was honored by the National Black College Hall of Fame Foundation with the National Alumni President of the Year award.