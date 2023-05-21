County Fun Day makes comeback

After about five long years, the Jefferson County Community Fun Day is back, bigger and better than ever.

The family event kicked off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 629 Jaycee Dr., and included carnival rides, games, food and prizes.

"People are ready to get out after covid. We're expecting a big turnout," Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said before the event. At the urging of community leaders and residents, he was the push behind the resurrection of the once popular event.

The fishing derby started at 8 a.m. and the rides started at 10 a.m., and the giveaways included cash, a flatscreen TV, a 2023 650 ATV Renegade, a 70 Renegade and more.

Youngsters apparently had an easier time fishing early. At mid-day, just as the early rainy skies were giving way to some sunshine, none of the adults were catching anything, but two women said their kids had filled up a good portion of an ice chest with fat catfish.

Across from the pond was where most of action was happening. The smoke from burgers and hot dogs being grilled filled the air. People stood in line to fill their plants, then sat under tents with their families to eat. Children took advantage of games and amusements, riding rides and eating cotton candy.

Angela Fisher had four young grandchildren and a godchild with her. It was hard to tell if she was leading them or if they were herding her toward the sounds of children screaming with delight.

She said she had just arrived and was looking for the food.

"I can smell it," she said. "I know it's here somewhere."

As for the kids, Fisher said, they were ready to have some fun.

"They are excited," she said. "They are ready to get jumping."

Robinson said businesses and individuals were eager to step up and sponsor this year's event.

Organizers brought back the favorites but there were a few Fun Day changes.

This year, Jefferson County partnered with the nonprofit Youth Engagement Services and the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission in hosting the event.

Also, outside vendors were allowed to participate and state and local agencies, such as the Department of Corrections and the health and sheriff departments set up recruitment tables.

The Saturday event wrapped up at 3 p.m.

"This is our way of the county giving back to the community," Robinson said. "They already pay our salaries with taxes and we just want the community to come out for some good fun, free food and build strong positive relationships."

A bayou runs through it

Fun Day 2023 started with a conversation between Robinson and Bill Jones, Sissy's Log Cabin CEO and member of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

Robinson said, "We got to talking about the (planned Game & Fish Commission's planned Bayou Bartholomew) canoe trail and wanting to have a project or annual event to promote that. Bill knew my experience from Sheriff Fun Day with getting events of this magnitude together and that is how the county fun day came into fruition."

In addition to Fun Day, the event will promote the canoe trail.

"The plans have been approved and a biologist has been assigned. It's going to happen," Jones said.

There will be multiple landings, seawalls and possibly floating camping platforms at spots near Hazel Street, Old Warren Road, behind the Walmart off Interstate 530, and one about six miles south of the city.

The Hazel Street landing will be the first built with construction starting in the next couple of months, Jones said.

Bayou Bartholomew's headwaters start just southwest of White Hall and run through Pine Bluff proper into Southeast Arkansas onto Sterlington, La.

At 359 river miles, it's the longest bayou in the world.

More than a fun day

Long before Robinson was elected as the county's sheriff in May 2006, he dreamed of a Fun Day-type event.

He took off Jan. 1, 2007 and held the first Fun Day that year.

It started as a small neighborhood event, but, Robinson said, "It grew to be massive."

As importantly, it was about giving the kids a day of fun activities, food and more, and at no cost to the parents, Robinson said.

It quickly grew into a much anticipated annual outdoor event and was held each year until 2018 when Robinson ran and won the County Judge seat. Then covid prevented Robinson from bringing it back.

A Fun Day reboot

"There are things I will always remember," Robinson said. One includes the happiness of identical twin girls winning bicycles.

"It was a great feeling," he recalled.

He's not the only one who remembered.

Recently he met a woman whose daughter had won a prize, and told Robinson, 'I'm so glad you're bringing it back."

---

Byron Tate contributed to this story.