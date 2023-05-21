Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 2301 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection May 10. Tartar sauce (44 degrees F) and sliced cheese (42 degrees F) in the walk in cooler and tartar sauce (45 degrees F), strawberry filling (46 degrees F), and cheesecake filling (47 degrees F) in the front prep cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

SUPERSTOP SHELL, 3000 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 5. Three compartment sink is blocked and being used for storage. Three compartment sink needs to be cleaned out for proper use. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. The floors under the soda dispensing boxes in the dry storage/ware washing area are visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Some ceiling tiles throughout the establishment are damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

JEEWAN GROCERIES LLC, 2317 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection May 5. Ice used for consumer consumption is being stored in an ice bin that is uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. The inside of the ice machine is visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. No hot water noted at the three compartment sink. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom doors are not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Floors under the soda storage area visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Some ceiling tiles are damaged throughout the facility. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

BROOKLYN'S CHILDCARE CENTER, 1201 University Drive. Date of inspection May 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.