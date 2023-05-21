Musselman, Arkansas make four offers to in-state recruits

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman extended scholarship offers to four in-state prospects Friday.

Two from the class of 2025 -- White Hall wing Jai'Chaunn Hayes and Springdale guard Isaiah Sealy -- and two from the class of 2026 -- Maumelle guard Jacob Lanier and Little Rock Christian guard JJ Andrews -- picked up offers from the Razorbacks.

Hayes, 6-7, 200 pounds, also has offers from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Hayes averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game as a sophomore for the Bulldogs while being named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team.

Sealy, 6-7, 185, also has offers from Ole Miss and Oral Roberts.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 small forward and No. 28 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

Sealy was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps second team after averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Lanier, 6-5, 170, also has scholarship offers from Texas Tech, California, Arizona State, TCU, Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Lanier was the only freshman named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen Team after averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets. He shot 41% from two-point range, 31.7% from three and 73.5% at the free throw line.

Andrews, 6-5, 205, also had offers from Missouri, Ole Miss and UAPB.

He is the son of former Arkansas offensive line All-American and two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection Shawn Andrews and Janetta Andrews, who played basketball at Western Carolina.

Andrews averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game to help the Warriors to the Class 4A title as a freshman. ESPN rates him a 5-star recruit, the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 8 overall prospects in the nation in his class.

He named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen second team and All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year.