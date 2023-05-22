North Little Rock council approves Juneteenth as a city holiday

The North Little Rock City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance that establishes Juneteenth — which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States — as a city holiday.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said during the council meeting that the Juneteenth holiday would be recognized on June 19.

Hartwick and each member of the council co-sponsored the legislation.

The measure before the council on Monday amended the non-uniformed employees’ policy and procedure manual.

Cities and states observe Juneteenth differently. Some cities and states recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday, including designating it as a paid day off for employees. New York City, for example, declared Juneteenth as a city holiday in June 2020 but did not officially make the date a paid holiday for employees until 2022.

Some states, like Arkansas, recognize Juneteenth as a memorial day, but not a holiday. Arkansas Code Annotated 1-5-114 states:

"(a) The third Saturday in June shall be known as “Juneteenth Independence Day” to commemorate the end of over two hundred (200) years of slavery in the United States of America and to demonstrate racial reconciliation and healing from the legacy of slavery.

"(b) Juneteenth Independence Day shall not be a legal holiday but shall be a memorial day to be commemorated by the issuance of an appropriate proclamation by the Governor.

Juneteenth became one of 11 official federal holidays (or 12 for federal workers in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas during presidential inauguration years) when President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021.