One person killed Monday morning in crash near Searcy on U.S. 67, authorities say

A fatal wreck blocked all northbound lanes of U.S. 67 in White County on Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Cindy Murphy, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said that there was one fatality in the accident near the 40 mile marker on U.S. 67 in Searcy.

Murphy said she was not able to provide information about the crash or identify the victim as of Monday morning.

Reports from the Arkansas Department of Transportation say the crash happened just after 7:15 a.m., almost two miles southwest of exit 42.

Tweets from IDrive Arkansas say the area was blocked from the accident and a towing and recovery operation until just before 8:30 a.m.