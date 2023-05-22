Pittman is new COO at Rock Region Metro

Rock Region Metro has appointed a new chief operating officer, Lois Pittman, succeeding the previous COO, Emmanuel Twumasi.

Pittman will head the operations department, be a peer to other executive leadership team members, manage main bus operations, the travel center manager and operations training manager, said chief communications officer Becca Green.

Justin Avery, the transit agency's chief executive officer, cited her experience in paratransit, rapid transit and rail operations.

"One of the things that really stood out when we were going through the interview process was her experience in launching new battery electric buses," Avery said at a meeting of the Rock Region Metro board of directors Tuesday.

Pittman said she is "happy and honored" to be chosen to join the Rock Region Metro "family."

"I will promise you that my efforts will be in support of Rock Region strategic imperatives and will also reflect my ongoing commitment to public service," she said.

Pittman has worked at several transportation agencies and comes to Rock Region from the Detroit Department of Transportation, where she worked since August 2020.

Her experience with municipal public transit includes:

Detroit Department of Transportation. As deputy director, she provided program and project management, oversight of capital infrastructure and construction projects, contract management, strategic planning and development of the operations and maintenance divisions.

SunLink Streetcar System in Tucson, handling rail operations for the municipal transit agency.

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority in Pompano Beach, where she was director of operations and maintenance for the commuter rail and bus system, and project manager of the agency's multimillion-dollar operating and maintenance contracts.

Chicago Transit Authority, for which she managed, planned and coordinated staff actions and performance of transit operations and customer service personnel and clerks at the route/terminal levels.

She also worked in the private sector, including for BNSF Railway, Canadian National Railway Company and Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Twumasi, whom Pittman succeeded, left Rock Region Metro in October 2022 to become chief operating officer of the Chatham Area Transit Authority in Savannah, Ga.

Rock Region Metro is the largest public transit system in Arkansas.