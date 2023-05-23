5-star Holland reportedly released from NLI

ESPN 5-star prospect Ron Holland has been released from his national letter of intent with Texas, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Holland, 6-8 and 200 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, was down to Arkansas, Texas and UCLA before signing with the Longhorns in November. He posted on Twitter he was de-committing from Texas on April 28 and looked to get out of his national letter of intent.

"I want to take this time to thank head coach [Rodney Terry] and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration. I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support," he wrote. "While this has been a difficult process, I have decided to decommit from University of Texas and reopen my recruitment. Texas will still be one of my top schools of choice."

Rothstein reports Holland will visit G-League Ignite on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said there might be some upcoming college visits added as well.

Holland has officially visited Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky and UCLA and considered the NBA G League at one time.

Holland showed well at the McDonald's All-American Game with 11 points and 6 rebounds, and he scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds and 5 assists at the Nike Hoop Summit this spring.

He is rated the No. 1 power forward, No. 2 overall recruit in the nation and No. 1 prospect in Texas in the class of 2023.