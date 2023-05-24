



Handgun found in warrant stop

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man who they say was wanted on a felony warrant and had drugs and a gun on his person.

Officers arrested Albert Williams, 44, of Little Rock around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday after he was recognized leaving his residence in a vehicle, according to an arrest report. Police knew Williams had an active warrant for first-degree battery.

During a traffic stop near Ninth and Collins streets, officers found a handgun in Williams' waistband and a plastic baggie of "drug substances" in his pocket, the report states.

Williams faces charges of first-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of methamphetamine and possession of MDMA. All the counts are felonies.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed. No bail was listed.



