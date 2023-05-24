Harding Academy's Simmons set to visit several schools

Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, who has reported 20 offers since May 9, has lined up several college visits.

Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, has received offers from Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, South Caroline and other schools in less than three weeks.

He is expected to make an unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Thursday and an unofficial trip to Florida State on Saturday. Simmons may make an unofficial visit to Alabama next week.

Simmons is planning to make an official visit to Clemson the first weekend of June, and he will likely officially visit Arkansas on June 23-25. He is expected to make an unofficial visit to Auburn while Harding Academy is playing in a 7-on-7 tournament on The Plains.

Simmons, too, plans to make an official visit to Oklahoma next month.

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats as a junior. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown, and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.



