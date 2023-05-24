Suspect in fatal crash freed

A man who police say fatally struck a pedestrian in Little Rock in November while under the influence of drugs was released on bail Tuesday after turning himself in to police last week, records show.

Jerry Marshall, 59, of Little Rock surrendered to the Pulaski County jail on the morning of May 17 and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide, an arrest report showed.

His arrival at the jail was more than five months after police say Marshall fatally struck Cleo Jones, 64, who was walking with his bike on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West 12th Street on the afternoon of Nov. 28, court records show.

Marshall was speeding and driving erratically, witnesses told police, and veered into oncoming traffic before hitting Jones on that side of the road, according to an arrest affidavit. Marshall's 2006 Kia Sorento then struck a fire hydrant before hitting a building and coming to a halt.

A toxicology report after the collision showed cocaine and marijuana were in Marshall's system at the time of the wreck, police said.

Jones died of his injuries in an area hospital the day after the collision, while Marshall recovered from his own injuries, the affidavit states.

Marshall pleaded innocent to the charge Thursday, court records showed, and was released on a $7,500 bond Tuesday, court records showed.