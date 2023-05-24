Two arrested in connection with Logan County child rape





BOONEVILLE -- Logan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday of two people believed to be involved in the rape of a five-year-old were arrested.

According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff's Office page, Saria Galvan, 24, and Andrew Giboney, 26, each were arrested in connection with felony rape. The two are being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office post says in April, it received a report regarding the alleged rape of a five-year-old in south Logan County. The child was interviewed at a child safety center in Fort Smith by a forensic interviewer and a nurse. Evidence was collected where the alleged rape occurred as well.

Galvan and Giboney fled to Oklahoma after the evidence was taken at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says it obtained a warrant to bring the two back to Arkansas. They were found in Oklahoma and returned to Arkansas where they were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff's office, Galvan was then taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Ozark.

The Sheriff's Office says its criminal investigation division is still investigating the case.

Saria Galvan





