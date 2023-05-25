Arkansas Walk of Fame sets inductions, concert in Hot Springs





The Arkansas Walk of Fame, along Central Avenue and Spring Street in Hot Springs bordering Hill Wheatley Plaza, will induct five people -- four of them posthumously -- in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Living inductee Lafayette Lawson, a two-time world champion kickboxer, formerly of Hot Springs, will attend.

The posthumous inductees are civil rights pioneer Daisy Gatson Bates (1914-1999); BoBo Brazil, the ring name for professional wrestler Houston Harris (1924-1998); aviation pioneer James McDonell (1899-1980), who grew up in Little Rock and was the founder of McDonnell Aircraft Corp., later McDonnell Douglas; and World War I flying ace Capt. Field E. Kindley (1896-1920).

Country singer Buddy Jewell will be inducted separately, at 5 p.m. Friday in Hill Wheatley Plaza; following his induction, he will give a free public concert at 7 p.m. in Hot Springs' Bridge Street Entertainment District.

The Walk of Fame, which Tom Wilkins and Ken Wheatley started in 1986, has honored nationally known people who were born in or lived a significant length of time in Arkansas "who have made a significant contribution in their field." It includes teachers, actors, poets, musicians, sports figures, producers, Thoroughbred racing figures, religious figures and print and broadcast journalists.

TICKETS

Peppa Pig's party

Cheeky TV porker Peppa Pig, touring 60 cities this fall in a new interactive production involving dancing, singing and puddle jumping, comes to North Little Rock with "Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party," 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the venue's smaller footprint. The 60-minute show features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and Peppa's friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Tickets -- $20-$59.75 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 via Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit peppapigliveus.com or simmonsbankarena.com.

