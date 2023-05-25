Get to know: ’25 DB target CJ Jimcoily

Class of 2025 4-star defensive back CJ Jimcoily had a “spectacular” March visit to Arkansas and another visit is a possibility.

Jimcoily, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville, Auburn, Kentucky and others.

Two recruiting services rate him as a 4-star prospect.

He said he spent time with Coach Sam Pittman, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, secondary coach Deron Wilson, defensive analyst Nicholas Mathews and others during the trip.

“I would definitely like to get out here again,” he said after his March visit. “This was a great experience.”

Nickname: CJ, Siege, C Jizzle, Chris Jayden, Christopher Jayden, Jimcoily

Favorite thing about playing DB: Bring your best guy, put him in front of me. Voila, reconsider your best guy.

Coach Marcus Woodson is: A calm and collected professional

Funniest football moment: Any moment where Kris Thompson is in attendance. Countless laughs with that young man.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The trenches of business to the top seat calling the shots. With football, I get a major head start.

My mom is always on me to do: To leave her alone lol

Must watch TV: The Last of Us on HBOMAX.. Like actually if I could get an NIL/Sponsorship with Naughty Dog.. I love The Last of Us so very dearly. Ask anyone who knows me.

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love them, what a thrill.

What super power would you choose if given the option: Telekinesis by far

My two pet peeves are: complacency and gossip

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Coryxkenshin! My favorite YouTuber of all time I’d genuinely love to meet him.

My hidden talent is: See me on the sticks. Video games are my thing.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxby’s because of that signature sauce. The chicken is really good but that sauce is truly different.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: A sandwich, given a sandwich can look very different case to case. But if I had only one variation of a meal I’d probably say rice and chicken tenders.

I will never ever eat: I try to keep an open mind to other food options and cultures but anything raw that could jeopardize my health. Sorry sushi..

Favorite junk food: Fried Honey Chipotle Chicken Tenders

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Nerds gummy clusters

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Probably a hot dog, I don’t recall anything I’d label strange.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: I don’t really have one. Favorite celebrity is Coryxkenshin.

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: A cabin on a lake with a mountain; probably in the Netherlands

I’m terrified of: Being average

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: In the back of a van

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love for sure and the iconic franchises in the genre as well as the responses created within the mind

Cat or dog person and why: Dog and I just love them. I would love to have one.

Do you think aliens exist: Yes. In the vast universe, they’re out there.

I get emotional when: I’m a fairly controlled individual. I don’t gave a particular pattern for emotional behavior.

Best advice I’ve received: To be extraordinary, you must do extraordinary.

Role model and why: My father. Set the path for me and has guided me step by step.

Three words to describe me: Walking with God.