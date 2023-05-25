Governor appoints replacement for vacant District 4 Crawford County Quorum Court seat

VAN BUREN -- Jeff Beauchamp of Van Buren has been appointed to the vacant District 4 justice of the peace seat on the Crawford County Quorum Court, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a news release Wednesday.

Beauchamp was one of a group of appointments she made to boards and commissions in the state.

Beauchamp replaces Michael Morrison, according to the news release. He'll serve out the remainder of Morrison's two-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Beauchamp, 63, said Wednesday he's an independent Arkansas-licensed Realtor operating under Sagely & Edwards Realtors in Fort Smith. He retired as president of Bedford Camera & Video in December 2020 and also previously served in the 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard.

Beauchamp acknowledged he has a "very finite period" in which to help due to being appointed to the Quorum Court, which prevents him for running for the District 4 justice of the peace seat in the 2024 election. However, he intends to do his best to use his experience in business and from serving on other boards and committees to help make good decisions and guide the county.

Beauchamp said he's chairman of the Western Arkansas Military Community Council board and serves on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education Board, the Degen Foundation Board and Fort Smith Regional Health Care Foundation Board. He has also been on boards for the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and Fort Smith Emergency Medical Services, among other organizations.

Morrison had occupied the District 4 justice of the peace seat since January 2021, according to the Crawford County Clerk's Office. After being sworn in for another term in January, he announced his resignation during the Quorum Court's meeting Jan. 17, effective that night, to accept a job in Little Rock, according to the meeting minutes.

The Quorum Court voted 8-0 March 13 to declare a vacancy in Morrison's position.

County Judge Chris Keith said in March the county would ask the governor to appoint someone to take Morrison's place.

Crawford County justices of the peace are paid $500 per regular Quorum Court meeting they attend, according to the county clerk's office. They are allowed to miss one meeting and still get paid.