Joya Azeteca mariachi band to perform for Argenta Vibe Series in North Little Rock

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
Performing Arts Theater
501 E. Ninth St.
(501) 372-4000
7 p.m.: Iris DeMent (sold out)
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 952-6029
9 p.m.: SOLID
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor (patio)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466;
6-10 p.m.: Sonic Fuzz
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Billy Ruben & The Elevated Enzymes, New Motto, The New AD ($7)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Genesis Lorraine
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Pulaski County Fair
120 Riverfront Drive
(323) 919-2436; thepulaskicountyfair.net
7-9 p.m.: Cliff & Susan ($5; free for those age 12 and under)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla
226 W. South St.
(501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Leta Joyner
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
7:30 p.m. Senses Fail, with The Home Team, Action/Adventure ($24-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave., Suite A
(501) 525-1616
6 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
6:30 p.m.: Braxton Leding
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill
3401 Genoa Road
(870) 773-1879
7 p.m.: Alex & Liv
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884
8:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: Squirt Kelly
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Fassler Hall
311 E. Capitol Ave.
(501) 246-4757
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Model Village
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts ($8-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Terminal Nation, Brat, Inside You, Morbid Visionz, Defense Wound, Violent Pact
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Chris Acker & The Growing Boys, Zach Bryson ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Genesis Lorraine, Brad Perkins
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8 p.m.: G-Force
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Vibe Music Series
510 Main St.
(774) 482-0378
8 p.m.: Joya Azteca (free)
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Charlie Mellinger Band ($8)
◼️ Jack & Diane's Boutique
McCain Mall
3929 McCain Blvd.
(501) 725-5957
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Trippp
◼️ Pulaski County Fair
Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival
6:30-7:15 p.m.: Jess Hoggard Band
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Fonkey Donkey
8:45-10 p.m.: Oreo Blue
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
7:45 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)
EL DORADO
◼️ MADHouse 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
8 p.m.: Smackwater
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: 96 Miles
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Cate Brothers & Bel Airs ($10)
9:30 p.m.: The Cole Birmingham Band, with Bentonville Jazz Band ($10)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: Mike Ryan ($12-$20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
8:30 p.m.: Amie Bishop and The Slingerz
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Stewart
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
2705 Central Ave.
(501) 363-4784; oaklwn.com
8 p.m.: Old Crow Medicine Show ($70-$95)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shot Glass
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463
7 p.m.: Liverpool Legends -- Beatles tribute band ($50-$65)
◼️ VIP Billiards & Bar
1915 Central Ave.
(501) 760-0088
8-11 p.m.: Nate Turner
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64)
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Ozark Folk Center
1032 Park Ave.
(870) 269-3852
7 p.m.: Twang All-Girl Stringband, Harmony, Mulligan Stew, Dave Smith
OZARK
◼️ Jack's Sports Bar
204 W. River St.
(479) 209-6611
9 p.m.: Kelsie Baker
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7:30 p.m.: Incubus, with Coheed & Cambria ($36-$99.50)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Co.
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333
8 p.m.: Adam C. Martin
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: Living Proof Band
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective: The Music of Maxwell-Sade
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Ben & Doug
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Jimmy Lynn's Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: GMG Band
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Fonky Donkey
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Genesis Lorraine, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($8)
◼️ Pulaski County Fair
Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:
2:30-3 p.m.: Kish Moody
3:15-3:45 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam
4-4:45 p.m.: Cam Shelton
6:15-7 p.m.: Trippp
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Buddy Jewel
9-10:15 p.m.: David Adam Byrnes
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Dogtown Tavern
213 S. Redmond Road
(501) 457-7403
8-10 p.m.: Dogtown
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Living Proof Band
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
7 p.m.: Jimmy Wooten
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Presley Drake ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Dominic Bryan
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: Ten Years of Tinnitus: Mud Lung 10th Anniversary ($5-$7)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
8 p.m.: Kyle Nix & The 38's, with Lance Roark ($12-$50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (The Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1010 Central Ave
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Thelma and the Sleaze, Princeaus ($10-$250)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shot Glass
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
8 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Duo
◼️ Vapors Live
7 p.m.: Liverpool Legends -- Beatles tribute band ($50-$65)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: PHED
MENA
◼️ The Ouachitas
821 Mena St.
(479) 234-7305
7-9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Ozark Folk Center
7 p.m.: Clancy Ferguson & the Ragtags, The Leatherwoods, Carolyn Carter, Adam Fudge and Roger Fountain
PARIS
◼️ East End Sports Pub
3675 E. Walnut St.
(479) 963-3278
7:30 p.m.: Brooke White Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
9-11 p.m.: Brain Panic
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:30 p.m.: The Shelton Band
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Arch Street Recreation
2306 S. Arch St.
(501) 725-5841
8 p.m.: After Sunset, with Keith Savage ($15-$300)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4 p.m. Anna Brazeal
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Thelma and the Sleaze, with Midnight Wagon ($12-$90)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, John David Hilliard
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Pulaski County Fair
Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:
4-6 p.m.: DJ Oscar Jimenez
6-6:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
6:45-7:45 p.m.: Grupo Prohibido
8-9:30 p.m.: Gauyuverz Musical
CONWAY
◼️ The Max Event Venue
1007 Spencer St.
(501) 908-3876
2 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)
◼️ Toad Suck Park
93 Park Road
(501) 759-2005
10 a.m.: HisStory
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
5 p.m.: Shelly Watson
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Shame, with Been Stellar ($18-$20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Adair Park
354 Central Ave.
(501) 321-6808
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey (lobby)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-11 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers
128 Bassett Trail
(501) 482-1044
4-6 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ Pulaski County Fair
Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:
3-6 p.m.: Open jam led by Cliff & Susan: military tribute
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Egotrip
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Whittington Park
890 Whittington Ave.
(901) 508-8769
3 p.m.: Hot Springs Concert Band (free)
SHERIDAN
◼️ Grant County Courthouse Lawn
101 W. Center St.
(870) 942-2551
5 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Joelton Mayfield Band
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
Songs & Stories: An Evening of Songs & the Stories Behind Them – Keith Sykes, Roger Cook and Perryville native Shawn Camp perform at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View; tickets, $18, can be reserved at (870) 269-3851.
The Oaklawn Event Center has several concerts on its schedule:
Randy Houser performs at 8 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $50-$80, on sale at etix.com.
Chris Janson performs at 8 p.m. July 2. Tickets are $50-$80.
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder perform at 7 p.m. July 14. Tickets are $35-$55.
The Four Tops perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $45-$70.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets are $45-$75.
The Beach Boys perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $60-$90.
◼️ The Dropkick Murphys, with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $49.75-$69.75, are on sale at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Dailey and Vincent perform at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Fowler Center at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, and tickets, $20-$30, are available at AState.edu/tickets or (870) 972-2781.
◼️ Niall Horan performs July 17, 2024, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, price not yet announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
◼️ Plain White T's perform at 7 p.m. June 17 at Hempstead Hall in Hope at UA-Hope-Texarkana, and tickets, $25-$40, are on sale at HempsteadHall.com or by calling (870) 722-8565.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com