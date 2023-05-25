Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Joya Azeteca mariachi band to perform for Argenta Vibe Series in North Little Rock

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Northwest Arkansas-based mariachi band Joya Azeteca will get the crowd going when they perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday in North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza, for the Argenta Vibe Series. The concert is free. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Performing Arts Theater

501 E. Ninth St.

(501) 372-4000

7 p.m.: Iris DeMent (sold out)

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029

9 p.m.: SOLID

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor (patio)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466;

vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Sonic Fuzz

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Billy Ruben & The Elevated Enzymes, New Motto, The New AD ($7)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Genesis Lorraine

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Pulaski County Fair

120 Riverfront Drive

(323) 919-2436; thepulaskicountyfair.net

7-9 p.m.: Cliff & Susan ($5; free for those age 12 and under)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla

226 W. South St.

(501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Leta Joyner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

7:30 p.m. Senses Fail, with The Home Team, Action/Adventure ($24-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

6 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

6:30 p.m.: Braxton Leding

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

◼️ LaFogata Bar & Grill

3401 Genoa Road

(870) 773-1879

7 p.m.: Alex & Liv

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

8:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Squirt Kelly

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave.

(501) 246-4757

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts ($8-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Terminal Nation, Brat, Inside You, Morbid Visionz, Defense Wound, Violent Pact

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Chris Acker & The Growing Boys, Zach Bryson ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Genesis Lorraine, Brad Perkins

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Vibe Music Series

510 Main St.

(774) 482-0378

8 p.m.: Joya Azteca (free)

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Charlie Mellinger Band ($8)

◼️ Jack & Diane's Boutique

McCain Mall

3929 McCain Blvd.

(501) 725-5957

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Trippp

◼️ Pulaski County Fair

Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Jess Hoggard Band

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Fonkey Donkey

8:45-10 p.m.: Oreo Blue

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

7:45 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)

EL DORADO

◼️ MADHouse 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: Smackwater

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: 96 Miles

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Cate Brothers & Bel Airs ($10)

9:30 p.m.: The Cole Birmingham Band, with Bentonville Jazz Band ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Mike Ryan ($12-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8:30 p.m.: Amie Bishop and The Slingerz

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklwn.com

8 p.m.: Old Crow Medicine Show ($70-$95)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463

7 p.m.: Liverpool Legends -- Beatles tribute band ($50-$65)

◼️ VIP Billiards & Bar

1915 Central Ave.

(501) 760-0088

8-11 p.m.: Nate Turner

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64)

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center

1032 Park Ave.

(870) 269-3852

7 p.m.: Twang All-Girl Stringband, Harmony, Mulligan Stew, Dave Smith

OZARK

◼️ Jack's Sports Bar

204 W. River St.

(479) 209-6611

9 p.m.: Kelsie Baker

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Incubus, with Coheed & Cambria ($36-$99.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Co.

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

8 p.m.: Adam C. Martin

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Living Proof Band

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective: The Music of Maxwell-Sade

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Ben & Doug

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Jimmy Lynn's Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Fonky Donkey

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Genesis Lorraine, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($8)

◼️ Pulaski County Fair

Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:

2:30-3 p.m.: Kish Moody

3:15-3:45 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

4-4:45 p.m.: Cam Shelton

6:15-7 p.m.: Trippp

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Buddy Jewel

9-10:15 p.m.: David Adam Byrnes

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Dogtown Tavern

213 S. Redmond Road

(501) 457-7403

8-10 p.m.: Dogtown

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Living Proof Band

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

7 p.m.: Jimmy Wooten

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Presley Drake ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jon Jones

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Dominic Bryan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Ten Years of Tinnitus: Mud Lung 10th Anniversary ($5-$7)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Kyle Nix & The 38's, with Lance Roark ($12-$50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (The Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Thelma and the Sleaze, Princeaus ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shot Glass

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

8 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Duo

◼️ Vapors Live

7 p.m.: Liverpool Legends -- Beatles tribute band ($50-$65)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: PHED

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305

7-9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center

7 p.m.: Clancy Ferguson & the Ragtags, The Leatherwoods, Carolyn Carter, Adam Fudge and Roger Fountain

PARIS

◼️ East End Sports Pub

3675 E. Walnut St.

(479) 963-3278

7:30 p.m.: Brooke White Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

9-11 p.m.: Brain Panic

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: The Shelton Band

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Arch Street Recreation

2306 S. Arch St.

(501) 725-5841

8 p.m.: After Sunset, with Keith Savage ($15-$300)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4 p.m. Anna Brazeal

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Thelma and the Sleaze, with Midnight Wagon ($12-$90)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, John David Hilliard

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Pulaski County Fair

Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:

4-6 p.m.: DJ Oscar Jimenez

6-6:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Grupo Prohibido

8-9:30 p.m.: Gauyuverz Musical

CONWAY

◼️ The Max Event Venue

1007 Spencer St.

(501) 908-3876

2 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)

◼️ Toad Suck Park

93 Park Road

(501) 759-2005

10 a.m.: HisStory

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

5 p.m.: Shelly Watson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Shame, with Been Stellar ($18-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Adair Park

354 Central Ave.

(501) 321-6808

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey (lobby)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-11 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers

128 Bassett Trail

(501) 482-1044

4-6 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Pulaski County Fair

Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival:

3-6 p.m.: Open jam led by Cliff & Susan: military tribute

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Egotrip

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Whittington Park

890 Whittington Ave.

(901) 508-8769

3 p.m.: Hot Springs Concert Band (free)

SHERIDAN

◼️ Grant County Courthouse Lawn

101 W. Center St.

(870) 942-2551

5 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Joelton Mayfield Band

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Songs & Stories: An Evening of Songs & the Stories Behind Them – Keith Sykes, Roger Cook and Perryville native Shawn Camp perform at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View; tickets, $18, can be reserved at (870) 269-3851.

The Oaklawn Event Center has several concerts on its schedule:

Randy Houser performs at 8 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $50-$80, on sale at etix.com.

Chris Janson performs at 8 p.m. July 2. Tickets are $50-$80.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder perform at 7 p.m. July 14. Tickets are $35-$55.

The Four Tops perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $45-$70.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets are $45-$75.

The Beach Boys perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $60-$90.

◼️ The Dropkick Murphys, with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $49.75-$69.75, are on sale at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Dailey and Vincent perform at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Fowler Center at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, and tickets, $20-$30, are available at AState.edu/tickets or (870) 972-2781.

◼️ Niall Horan performs July 17, 2024, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, price not yet announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Plain White T's perform at 7 p.m. June 17 at Hempstead Hall in Hope at UA-Hope-Texarkana, and tickets, $25-$40, are on sale at HempsteadHall.com or by calling (870) 722-8565.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

Print Headline: Mariachi band to perform for Argenta Vibe Series

