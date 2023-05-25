North Little Rock parks director resigns to work in private sector

After nearly three years as North Little Rock’s parks and recreation director, Steve Shields has accepted a job at Carty and Company Inc., a Memphis-based investment broker.

“I’m excited about it,” Shields said. “I really appreciate the mayor [Terry Hartwick], with the opportunity he gave me 2 and a half years ago to be parks and rec director with the city and I’ll terribly miss the family-like atmosphere that he’s created.”

Shields said the opportunity at Carty and Co. was one he “couldn’t pass up.”

Jason Rhodes, previously parks and recreation manager, will step in as interim director.

“I am glad to be given an opportunity to step-up as Interim Director of our Parks and Recreation Department during this critical time of rebuilding since the tornado,” he said.

Rhodes will be responsible for managing daily operations and long-range planning of the parks and recreation department, all of its services and facilities.

He will plan, promote, organize and supervise a “comprehensive and diversified community recreation, cultural, athletic, social, and human services program and administer these programs in the best interest of the entire community,” according to the city website.

Rhodes will also implement parks and recreation procedures, policies, rules, regulations, and fees as established by the Parks and Recreation Commission. He will oversee and direct reviews and evaluations of the department and its divisions’ overall operating effectiveness.

The annual pay for the city’s parks and recreation director is $95,987.63.