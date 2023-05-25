Turner makes mother proud in Philadelphia win

PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner had a good reason to be able to handle the Philly boos aimed at the scuffling shortstop after chasing two balls in the dirt and striking out in the seventh inning.

Philly fans can't bring the heat like mom can from home.

"She told me today she was booing me," Turner said with a laugh.

Donna Turner might fit in faster among Phillies fans than Turner has with the team in his first season in the Philadelphia lineup.

Turner eventually made his mom proud when he tied Wednesday's game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally the Phillies from five runs down in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to left field off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1) with two outs, tying the game at 5-5. Turner has been mired in a brutal slump that forced the $300-million shortstop to say this week: "I've sucked."

Phillies fans booed Turner off the field in the seventh inning after a particularly ugly at-bat in which he wasn't even close to connecting on two swings on balls in the dirt. He struck out and was 0 for 4 -- and 2 for 20 on the homestand.

"She texted me and said good game except for that fourth at-bat," Turner said.

All was forgiven in the ninth.

Bryson Stott hit a two-out single to center off Ruiz that set the stage for Turner to deliver his biggest blast for his new team. Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam that lifted the United States over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic semifinals that only raised expectations in Philly after he signed as a free agent. Instead, it's been two months of anemic swings and stats, like the 0-for-22 skid with runners in scoring position he snapped on Monday.

"Obviously, I'm a better player than I've played the last little bit," Turner said.

Ruiz stayed in the game for the 10th and walked two to load the bases with the automatic runner. Bohm lofted one to right that landed on the warning track and scored Dalton Guthrie, helping the Phillies avoid a three-game sweep.

Craig Kimbrel (3-1) worked the 10th for the win.

The NL champion Phillies have won only three of 10 games as they head into a pivotal stretch of the season. Philadelphia improved to 23-27, and only the Washington Nationals have a worse record in the NL East.

The Phillies start a four-game series Thursday at NL East-leading Atlanta and then play three at Citi Field against the second-place Mets.

REDS 10, CARDINALS 3 Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and host Cincinnati had 20 hits, its highest hit total in almost a year, to beat St. Louis.

NATIONALS 5, PADRES 3 Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington's four-run second inning and the host Nationals held off San Diego.

CUBS 4, METS 2 Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help host Chicago beat New York. Stroman (4-4) threw just 88 pitches in his longest outing of the season, 59 for strikes. The right-hander allowed 4 hits, struck out 3 and walked 2.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3 Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and host Atlanta beat Los Angeles to avoid a three-game sweep.

MARLINS 10, ROCKIES 2 Yuli Gurriel had four hits, Sandy Alcantara limited Colorado to two runs in six innings and Miami beat host Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 6, GUARDIANS 0 Michael Kopech struck out nine and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, Romy Gonzalez had a two-run double and visiting Chicago dealt Cleveland its sixth shutout loss.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 3 Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the majors and host Tampa rebounded from a 19-run loss to beat Toronto. McClanahan (8-0) allowed 1 run, 4 hits and struck out 7 in 7 innings.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4 Pinch-hitter Zack Short hit a three-run homer to lead visiting Detroit over Kansas City.

ORIOLES 9, YANKEES 6 Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Gunnar Henderson had a go-ahead, two-run double in an eight-run seventh inning that rallied visiting Baltimore as it stopped New York's season-high winning streak at five games.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 4, ASTROS 0 Adrian Houser allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and host Milwaukee homered three times in its win over Houston.

TWINS 7, GIANTS 1 Edouard Julien returned to the leadoff spot and hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice as host Minnesota snapped a three-game skid with a win over San Francisco.

RANGERS 3, PIRATES 2 Martin Perez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit the 16th leadoff homer of his career and Texas held off Pittsburgh to move 13 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.





