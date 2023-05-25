Yankees and Orioles Best Bet for May 25th

The AL East is the most competitive division in baseball, and were betting the bats will be out tonight in the Bronx for a high-scoring affair.

This is the third game of a three-game series between the Orioles and the Yankees, and so far the series is split 1-1. Both games this week have gone over the projected run total, and I expect more of the same tonight.

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees at home. Schmidt has been hit hard this season and has an ERA of 6.00 with an xERA of 4.99. The last time he faced the Baltimore, he allowed four earned runs and didnt get out of the fourth inning. The Orioles should be able to get on the board early.

Kyle Gibson gets the start for the Orioles. Gibsons 4.27 ERA is slightly better than his 4.85 xERA and he has yet to face the Yankees this year, but this Yankees lineup is hot, and with Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge seeing the ball well right now, Gibson is unlikely to emerge unscathed. Judge is currently on a nine-game hitting streak with eight home runs in the month of May. Rizzo is hitting .356 with six homers this month. Even Gleyber Torres at the bottom of the order has been hot in May, with five homers and 15 RBI. The Yankees are averaging 5.52 runs per game - the fourth most in MLB this month.

Yankees stadium is a hitter-friendly park, and games have averaged 8.67 runs this season in the Bronx.

The total has gone over in seven of the Yankees' last seven home games.

Orioles' games have gone over the run total 55.6% of the time this year (25-20-3).

With the total set at nine and this pitching matchup, I am definitely taking the over.

The Bet: Over 9

