GARDEN GUY: Silver Falls dichondra is the crème de la crème for your designs





There is nothing like a virtual visit to the falls to check the pulse rate of the gardening public — I can tell you it has reached a wonderful stage of artistic maturity.

I can imagine the puzzled look on your face right now as you start to wonder what in the world The Garden Guy is talking about. The answer is Proven Accents' Silver Falls dichondra.

When this plant arrived on the scene, there was mostly fear, trepidation, maybe even some disdain that the green industry would be introducing a dichondra. A glance at many herbicide labels tells you it will help control or eliminate dichondra. Yikes, this must be bad news!

Silver Falls dichondra, known botanically as Dichondra argentea, is a Proven Winners Proven Accent plant and represents the crème de la crème for mixed containers, hayracks and even hanging baskets all across the country. It has become a mandatory plant for hanging gardens at the finest shopping centers.

The Garden Guy did a pulse check on the gardening public by posting an uncomfortable if not challenging photo on my Facebook page. It was a planting done by my color design guru son James. The picture featured really long trails of Silver Falls dichondra tumbling several feet out of the basket, first making you ask, is that OK? In the baskets were Heart to Heart Fast Flash caladiums.

Had I reached 75,000 gardeners view on my Facebook post, I would have been elated. That the reach was right at 450,000 was an absolute shocker. Everyone began asking where they could get Silver Falls. My thoughts were that this is going to be a great garden year, as Silver Falls is the ultimate artistic plant. One extra fun thing is it won the Best Performer Award at the Cincinnati Zoo.

If growing Silver Falls in a mixed container, choose a good, light, airy potting mix with good water and nutrient holding capacity.

There is no fuss, insect or disease pressures are practically nonexistent, and no pinching is required. Silver Falls even recovers quickly if wilted.

Whatever the mixed container or basket planting you are creating, finish it by adding the silver leaf, Silver Falls dichondra. Partner it with Supertunia petunias and Superbells calibrachoas. Let it intermingle and fall southward in a mix with Luscious Grape lantana.

Thinking about using an exotic bromeliad in a container? Let Silver Falls be a part of the mix.

Silver Falls also offers you a wonderful opportunity to use it as a small patch of ground cover in the landscape.

It forms a dense mat able to cover or choke out most weeds.

Whether you are using it in containers or as a ground cover, its stark contrast in color and leaf texture are outstanding traits.

Two to 4 inches high with a spread up to 4 feet-plus is a remarkable growth habit.

This looks to be an exciting year for gardeners everywhere with plant choices. One thing for certain is incorporating plants like the Proven Accents' Silver Falls dichondra into your designs will be like adding your signature to the painting.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist, garden speaker and author of "Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South" and "Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden."



