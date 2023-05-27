IN THE GARDEN: Central Arkansas Water urges customers not to water lawns 5:30-7:30 a.m.





Q I live in West Little Rock and recently got told by our homeowners association that we need to be mindful of when we turn our sprinkler systems on, not doing it early in the morning. I have two questions: Are we out of water? And I thought early morning was the best time to water.

A Central Arkansas Water has started its annual campaign to ask homeowners to avoid using their sprinkler systems between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. We have plenty of water, so water is not the issue, but water pressure is — especially in neighborhoods where almost every yard has a sprinkler system. If all are set to run during those peak hours, coupled with everyone up and getting ready for work or school, taking showers, doing laundry, etc., the pressure can fall too much. Early watering is beneficial to allow water to get into the ground before the heat of the day stresses plants, but watering before 5:30 a.m. or after 7:30 a.m. — but by noon — would be just as beneficial. While water delivered in mid- to late day does lose more to evaporation, just watering is what is important. I try to avoid late evening watering, because too much moisture will remain on the foliage overnight, which can lead to more diseases. Water is critical for plant health, but deep, infrequent watering is better than daily, shallow sprinklings.

Q Is this boxwood blight? This leaf yellowing is working its way down our boxwoods. What is it and what can we do?

A There are many problems with boxwoods, with boxwood blight central on many gardeners' minds. Typically, with boxwood blight, there will be some leaf spotting or discolored leaf blotches before the foliage goes yellow or brown. There is often black streaking on the green stems. I don't see any of that in your pictures. Usually with boxwood blight, the damaged leaves start to drop, leaving bare stems. There are other diseases and root concerns that can cause damage to boxwoods, and treatment will vary by the cause. For a definite diagnosis, I would suggest taking some stems with damaged leaves, along with some soil with roots of damaged plants to your local county extension office. They can send it to the disease diagnostic lab in Fayetteville for analysis.

Q Our hostas appear to have some type of bug eating the leaves. If it was deer, there'd be nothing left but the stalks. I can't see any insect on the leaves, but they have holes and edges eaten like slugs. What do you think it is and what to do? Thank you very much for your answers to our garden problems.

A I think you may have two culprits. The holes could be caused by slugs, which have been abundant with our spring rains. The other culprit could be a rabbit -- I see torn pieces of leaves nearby, which an insect would not do. For slugs, you can buy commercial slug baits; but they can be toxic to dogs. Shallow traps of beer nearby can work wonders. Each day move the trap farther from your hostas. For rabbits or animals, there are a variety of repellents, but some work for some gardeners, and others work for others. Nothing is infallible. If it is rabbits, you can try protective barriers for a bit.

Q My camellia looked totally frozen until recent green leaves at the top and a few coming out at the bottom. Question: Should I trim back most of the dead-looking shrub or leave it alone?

A Camellias took a hard hit, and I had about given up on my sasanquas, when — wonder of wonders — this past week they put on some sprouts on the upper branches and more toward the base. While pruning is definitely going to be needed down the road, for now let them grow and begin to fill in. It may be next year that we do corrective pruning. Let's see what happens the rest of this year. Water when dry.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



