Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Edward Carney, 31, of 121 Dakota Trail in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Carney was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Cameron Molden, 32, of 10716 Quail Reserve Road in Oklahoma City, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Molden was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.