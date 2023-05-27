U.S. reporter appeals Russia detention

MOSCOW -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a three-month extension of his detention on espionage charges, a Russian court data website indicated Friday.

Also Friday, Russia reported another attack on its southern Belgorod region, citing Ukrainian artillery fire, mortar shells and drones.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A Moscow court on Tuesday extended his detention until Aug. 30.

According to the court website, the appeal was filed on Thursday. There was no information on whether a date has been set for a hearing.

Gershkovich's case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian authorities haven't detailed what -- if any -- evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that Gershkovich's parents, Soviet emigres living in New Jersey, were visiting Moscow and saw their son during the short hearing.

"I don't know how to describe this happiness and this sadness at the same time," the newspaper quoted the reporter's mother, Ella Milman, as saying. She said Gershkovich looked relaxed and well, and that they communicated through smiles.

Russian authorities reported the Belgorod strikes hours after two drones struck a Russian city in an area next to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Moscow's forces, meanwhile, struck a building containing psychology and veterinary clinics in the city of Dnipro, in central Ukraine, killing two people and wounding 30, including two children, Ukrainian officials said.

Video released by regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak showed fire engulfing the three-story building that appeared almost destroyed, with only parts of a wall standing, as firefighters battled the flames.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine, threatening nearby settlements with flooding.

The town of Graivoron in Russia's Belgorod region, a little more than 4 miles from the Ukrainian border, came under fire for several hours, receiving damage to four houses, a store, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Closer to the frontier, a recreation center, a shop and an empty house were damaged in the village of Glotovo. One woman was wounded when nearby Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled, Gladkov said.

Officials in Russia's southern city of Krasnodar, in the region of the same name bordering Crimea, said two drones struck there. Witnesses told local media they heard something like the sound of a moped and then two explosions.

The blasts smashed a hole in the roof of one building and blew out windows in an apartment building.

Krasnodar regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram that there were no casualties and that some buildings were damaged but essential infrastructure was unharmed.

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said a residential building and an office building were damaged.

At a meeting in Estonia, German and Baltic leaders played down concerns about fighting spilling over into Russia.

"Russia attacked Ukraine, and so Ukraine can defend itself," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday. "It is clear that the weapons we have delivered will only be used on Ukrainian territory."

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that "Ukraine does not have any wish to invade Russia," and Lithuanian Prime Minster Ingrida Simonyte added: "I'm somewhat puzzled by the worry of Russia, because Russia is at war -- so it's quite strange to think that the war can only be in that other territory that you invaded."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Thursday published video that appeared to show a marine drone heading for Russia's Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea. The video didn't show the drone hitting the ship.

The video came after reports by Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an unsuccessful attack on the Ivan Khurs using three unmanned speedboats, with all three destroyed prior to reaching the ship. Moscow released video purportedly showing the destruction of one of the marine drones.

At least two civilians were killed and three others wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine in the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian president's office reported Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau and Elise Morton in London of The Associated Press.