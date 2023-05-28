Benton County looks to build two more courtrooms for hoped-for new judgeships

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County officials plan to put the costs of two new courtrooms in next year's budget.

County Judge Barry Moehring previously told justices of the peace about plans to move Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz's courtroom from Main Street to the first floor of the downtown Administration Building.

Moehring revealed plans Tuesday for an eighth courtroom during the Benton County Quorum Court's Detention and Courts Facilities Subcommittee meeting. Court facilities was the focus of the meeting.

Moehring said the county's court dockets continue to increase, and he expects an eighth judgeship will be sought in the 2025 Arkansas legislative session. The county will have to provide a courtroom and office space for that judge, he said.

Moehring said the earliest a new judge would take the bench is Jan. 1, 2027.

He proposed building the additional court at the county's court facility on Melissa Drive, which houses juvenile court and the juvenile detention center.

Moehring said it is expected the eighth judge will handle adult criminal cases, so there may also be the need to have office space for prosecutors.

Benton County Circuit Judges Robin Green and Brad Karren currently preside over the criminal cases.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith, the administrative judge, said the area's growth is behind the need for another judge. He said the decision hasn't been made on what type of cases would be assigned to the next circuit judge, who could possibly be assigned some juvenile cases.

The county's seven circuit judges each average 1,937 cases, which is the most in the state, Smith said.

He said it's important to start the planning process to request the new judgeship in 2025 and then have a courtroom and office space ready when the judge takes the bench. Smith said it's a proactive approach to ensure there's a court and office space for the eighth judge instead of waiting until the new judgeship is approved.

Moehring did not have any cost estimates for the project, but said the cost will be included in the 2024 budget.

The new courts addition may not be the only changes to the juvenile facilities.

Smith said building another courtroom at the Melissa Drive location will also enable the county to expand the office space for the juvenile probation office.

Moehring is also proposing adding at least 12 beds to the detention center. The cost of the project will be included in next year's budget.

He said the county has $36 million in its capital fund that can be used for the projects. Most of the money in the account will be used to expand the Benton County Jail, he said.

Moehring expects Schrantz's courtroom in the Administration Building to be completed by next year. He said his office won't ask the justices of the peace for additional money to complete the project.

It will be Schrantz's third courtroom since taking the bench in 2009. His first courtroom was across from the Benton County Courthouse. He then moved to the Main Street location, a 4,900-square-foot building.

Schrantz's new courtroom will be on the first floor of the Administration Building where the assessor's office is currently located. The assessor's and collector's office will be moved in a few months to the Rogers Annex on Walnut Street.

Schrantz said there's still work to be done on the layout of the courtroom, but he's prepared to make the move when the new courtroom is ready next year.

Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards, who is chairman of the committee, asked Moehring about the future of the Main Street property.

A May 10, 2019 appraisal from Rife and Co. estimated the market value of the building and land at $1.1 million and the excess land around the building at $550,000. Much of the land behind the building is used for parking.

The parking area owned by the county will be part of the city's Quilt of Parks, Moehring said. He said the county could sell the Main Street building.

The county is moving the Quorum Court Room to the first floor in the office space currently being used by the tax collector.

Moehring believes the eighth courtroom will get the county to at least 2031 or 2033 before a ninth circuit judge is needed.

He presented a plan Tuesday that could add at least five courtrooms to the courthouse.

Moehring's proposal calls for building the additional courtrooms on the east side of the courthouse. He also supported restoring Green's courtroom with the balcony seating in the future project.

Moehring said the additional courtrooms, office space and restoring the courtroom would probably cost more than $20 million. He described it as a forward looking proposal for the future.