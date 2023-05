FYI Calendar: Quilt show and Family Day June 2-3 at Rogers Historical Museum

May 28 (Sunday)

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 2 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

"Hadestown" -- A musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice written by folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Album release of "Backyard Bugs" with Candy Lee, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Sarah Neidhardt, author of "Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods," 4:30 p.m., Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Free; books will be for sale. uapress.com.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

May 29 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 30 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 31 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Ultima Zone -- With Matt Venuti, 7 p.m., Main Stage Creative Community Center in Eureka Springs. Hosted by Fire Om Earth. $20. Tickets at the door or eventbrite.

__

June 1 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation -- Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas' Slithering Snakes -- With the Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community -- Neighborhood night at For the Live foodtruck, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the parking lot between Gearhead and Bentonville Plastics on S.W. A Street. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Self-Portraits, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Conversation -- With author Brit Bennett, 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 2 (Friday)

Summer Reading Program -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail at Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 7:30 p.m. June 2-3; 2 p.m. June 4; again June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

__

June 3 (Saturday)

Summer Reading Kickoff -- 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- With Yukon and Haylee, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Create a fabric box to organize everything, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Queer Film Festival -- With NWA Equality, noon-10 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

In Concert -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert -- Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

__

June 4 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

FROM: Rogers Historical Museum ABOUT: Patchwork 'n Patterns: A Quilt and Coverlet Show WHEN: Friday, June 2, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. & Saturday, June 3, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. WHERE: 313 South Second Street, corner of Second and Cherry in Historic Downtown Rogers INFO: Free Admission CONTACT: MONTE HARRIS 479-621-1154 OR MHARRIS@ROGERSAR.GOV The Rogers Historical Museum announces a two-day "Patchwork 'n Patterns: A Quilt and Coverlet Show" at the museum on Friday, June 2, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., presented by the Northwest Arkansas Modern Quilt Guild and Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild. You are invited to come meander through a special show displaying a variety of both historically inspired and modern quilts and coverlets featuring bold colors and exquisite designs. Some are stitched, some are woven, but all were created by Northwest Arkansass best quilters and weavers. Patchwork 'n Patterns — A family weekend starts June 2 at the Rogers Historical Museum with a quilt and coverlet show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2. On June 3, the show continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Family Day at the same time brings farm animals, face painting, blacksmith demonstrations, model trains and wood carvers to RHM. There will be food trucks and, at 1:30 p.m., in conjunction with the "A Parade of Apple Blossoms" exhibit, a Family Day parade around Downtown Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or call 621-1154.