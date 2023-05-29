Razorbacks draw Santa Clara in regional round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the NCAA Baseball Tournament with a game against Santa Clara on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A game time and full broadcast details are expected to be announced later today. All NCAA Tournament games will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.

Santa Clara (35-18) is the No. 4 seed at the double-elimination NCAA Fayetteville Regional. Second-seeded TCU (37-22) and third-seeded Arizona (33-24) will also play Friday.

Arkansas (41-16) is the No. 3 overall seed for this year’s tournament, which guarantees the Razorbacks will have home-field advantage before the College World Series. It is the sixth time Arkansas has earned home-field advantage, including the fourth time since 2018.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play a best-of-three-game super regional next week against the winner of the Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional that includes host Indiana State, the No. 14 overall seed, plus Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State.

Santa Clara was the winner of the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Broncos are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

TCU won the Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 18-6 on Feb. 18 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, in the second game of the season for both teams.

Arizona earned an at-large bid after a strong finish in the Pac-12.

Arkansas is hosting a regional for the 10th time and for the fifth time since 2017. The Razorbacks have won five of the previous nine regionals played at Baum-Walker Stadium, including the last three in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The SEC and ACC combined to host 12 regionals and have seven teams with home-field advantage for both rounds. The top-8 national seeds, in order, are: Wake Forest, Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Stanford.

This story will be updated