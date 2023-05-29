Sections
Three teens arrested in Hot Springs man’s alleged kidnapping

by The Sentinel-Record (Hot Springs, Ark.) | Today at 2:29 p.m.
FILE — A Hot Springs Police Department patrol unit is shown outside the department in this 2022 file photo. (Hot Springs Sentinel-Record/Donald Cross)

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs police have arrested three people — including two 18-year-olds and a juvenile — in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a local man who has been missing since May 17 and who has still not been located, Hot Springs police said Monday.

Nathaniel Allen Speed, 18, who lists a Centerview Street address, Alexia Tamaara Chambers, 18, who is reportedly homeless, and the juvenile, whose name is not being released, were all taken into custody Saturday in Fort Smith and are each charged with a felony count of kidnapping, punishable by up to life in prison.

Speed was booked into the Garland County Detention Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday while Chambers was booked in shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention facility. All three are being held on a $1 million bond.

On May 17, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Amir Isaiah Ellis, 20, was reported missing and was reportedly last seen in the early morning hours of that day at a residence at 101 Rocky Reef Circle.

The kidnapped victim has not yet been found.

