DROPPING THE HAMMER | Charlotte’s back, baby: Coke 600 recap

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas recap Monday's rain-delayed victory for Ryan Blaney at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Daniel also interviews World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois about preparations for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend at the St. Louis course.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Plus, Daniel's heading up to St. Louis to cover the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WTT – the Democrat-Gazette's first race day coverage since 2009. Keep up the latest updates on this weekend's race by visiting arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.