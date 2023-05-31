The fallen recalled in WH event

At Monday's White Hall's annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Gold Star Family member April Brandon brought the audience to tears as she spoke about her late husband, U.S. Army SSG Stacey C. Brandon from Hazen.

Stacey Brandon, 35, was killed in action while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 24, 2004.

She also asked other Gold Star Families to stand and name the person lost.

As moving as April Brandon's words was the speech by Allan Hale who served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear expert. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and served 21 years as an officer.

Hale talked about the importance of supporting the ROTC, military recruiters and community service.

David Beck, the day's master of ceremonies, said, "Both speakers were tremendous. It was the most moving ceremony we've had, and we've had some good ones."

The Monday ceremony was held on the grounds of the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road. About 125 people attended.

Each year, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the city of White Hall pays tribute to all area past and living veterans who served in the nation's military.

White Hall High School ROTC members posted the colors and the Pine Bluff Community Band played. The Willing Workers of White Hall served refreshments after the ceremony.

