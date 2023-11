The NASCAR Cup Series' Championship 4 has been set - with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron. Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas discuss the youngest final four of the elimination era, Kevin Harvick's final Cup race and who they think will leave Phoenix Raceway a champion.

