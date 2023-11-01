Emergency services launch new Washington County communications system; sales tax raised $12.7 million for new radios, equipment

FAYETTEVILLE -- County and emergency services officials said the Tuesday morning activation of the new dispatch center for Washington County and Central Emergency Medical Services went "seamlessly" and "even better than we expected."

The new dispatch center, which was activated at 9 a.m. for CEMS and at 10 a.m. for the Sheriff's Office, uses the new emergency communications system voters approved in March 2020.

"We had our first 911 call right after we went live," Steve Harrison, CEMS chief, said of the launch of the new center, located at the Sheriff's Office.

The new emergency communications system links the county's law enforcement, rural fire and ambulance services with Fayetteville and Springdale police and fire services and with entities regionally and across the state on the Arkansas Wireless Information Network.





"With the new dispatch center for CEMS and the Sheriff's Office, no matter what someone out in the county calls in for, the call-takers will be right there in the same room," Harrison said. "There will be less of a need to transfer calls and a better response to any emergency situation out there."

John Luther, emergency services director for Washington County, said the opening marked the achievement of two separate but interconnected goals local law enforcement and emergency services officials have been working toward for seven years.

"Today is the day we go live as a county on the Arkansas Wireless Information Network and we also begin using our next-generation 911 system," Luther said. "It's the most up-to-date 911 software and equipment there is."

Luther said the county formed a committee of emergency service providers to develop a plan for the new communications system and the proposal was put to a vote in March 2020.

Voters approved a temporary 0.25% sales tax to pay for the new system. The county collected money from the sales tax for one year starting July 1, 2020. County Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county received about $12.7 million from the tax and as of Tuesday about $2.6 million remained in the fund. County Judge Patrick Deakins said any money remaining after all costs of buying and installing the equipment needed for the new system will be dedicated to maintenance and additional equipment needs.

The inauguration of the new dispatch center and the Arkansas radio system was important for the county and its residents, Deakins said.

"Our first responders are infinitely safer with this new system and that allows them to provide the public much better service," he said.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell said the new system -- installed by Motorola with help from AT&T, Smith Two-Way Radio and others -- guarantees emergency radio coverage to 95% of the county. The old system, which had been used for about 18 years, may have covered 70% of the county, he said.

"This is a good, reliable and robust radio system," Cantrell said. "They've done testing using just the hand-held radios and we already know we have much better coverage. It will be even better with the mobile radios installed in our vehicles."

Cantrell said the Arkansas system also provides instantaneous communication with other agencies on the system from almost anywhere in the state.

"For the Sheriff's Office, that interoperability is very important," he said. "Every law enforcement agency in Washington County is on the system, every fire department is on it. For our people transporting people out of the county to Malvern to the Department of Corrections, if there's any kind of issue from a flat tire to a car breaking down to a detainee having medical issues or acting out, our people will be able to immediately pick up a radio and call the local State Police troop or call the DOC and talk directly to the people they need to help them."

Cantrell said the old radio system had long been obsolete, with the county having to find used parts any time there was a major equipment failure. Locating and acquiring those spare parts might take a week or more, Cantrell said. Luther said one of the towers used in the old system had failed Friday night and the county was unable to restore it to use. With the new system coming online, he said, the old system will be kept in place for some time as an emergency backup before being dismantled.

Jak Kimball (left), technology director for the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, speaks Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, with dispatcher Kaitlyn Stevens moments after the county transitioned to a new radio system at the county detention center in Fayetteville. The new radio system connects the countyâ€™s representatives with the center as they travel across the state and allows seamless communications with most area agencies. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

