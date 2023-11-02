Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Previewing Arkansas-Florida, weekend predictions

by Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 3:49 p.m.
A general view Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is seen during an football game between Florida and Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon preview the Arkansas-Florida game and give their weekend predictions. 

