Book club founder Greg Wagnon aims to improve LGBTQ+ community, representation in Little Rock area

The "We're Here! We Read! Get Used To It!" monthly book club was founded to build a community for LGBTQ+ individuals in Central Arkansas, and it introduces readers to different perspectives, says founder Greg Wagnon.

In fact, "I am someone! I am someone!" was a eureka moment or the man behind the club that focuses on LGBTQ+ literature and meets at Stone’s Throw Brewery, 402 E. 9th St., in Little Rock.

"I was looking for a LGBT book club in the Central Arkansas area and couldn't find one,” Wagnon said. “I was complaining to a friend of mine that there wasn't one. I was like 'someone should make one!' and he goes 'you know you're someone, right?'"

At their first meeting in June of 2018, over 20 people showed up.

"It was wild, I was in way over my head,” he said.

Tim Sisk, an English teacher in the Pulaski County Special School District, has been a member of the book club since it started.

Sisk said he has been a friend of Wagnon's since 2003, and they have joined many LGBTQ+ focused groups together, including a kickball team and a bowling league.

"Those really weren't my forte; I am not the most athletic," Sisk said.

Sisk said Wagnon texted him and asked if he'd be interested in a book club.

"I was looking for a community of LGBTQ+ adults that I could interact with, build connections with and build community with that didn't center around traditional outlets like a bar or an intramural team because neither one of those things are my speed," he said.

The club’s monthly meeting now regularly sees around 15 in-person attendees, Wagnon said. He said monthly attendance dwindled during the pandemic, with some virtual-only meetings only having around six attendees.

"It's been growing since we've been back in-person," Wagnon said.

Sisk said, after the pandemic forced the meetings online, it wasn't the same, and he realized how much he enjoyed the book club.

"It made me realize just how important that community is," he said. "Not just the people, it's nice to get together and just discuss ideas with others."

Wagnon, a North Little Rock resident, said he kept three basic principles in mind when founding the book club: accessibility, representation and community.

"I thought those were important aspects of any community-building project," he said, "Especially when it comes to the LGBT community."

Wagnon said he did his best to make sure the books were easy to get from a local library, and he makes an effort to post the club's reading list in January so that club members can work on getting the books and plan ahead.

The founder also said he asks members if they need anything before meetings.

"I always make sure I post [in the Facebook group] 'Do you need an interpreter? Do you need a ramp?' I just want to make sure they contact me and that, if they have needs, that I'm listening," Wagnon said.

Wagnon says the genre and representation in the books changes monthly to better connect with the book club’s diverse membership.

"LGBTQIA+ is a huge tapestry of a lot of people, and there's a lot of intersections there, so I try to make sure that I don't have a one-note representation throughout the entire year,” he said.

"As important as it is to read your own stories, it's also important for other people to read other people in our community's stories so that you can understand their struggle as well."

"Representation is so important and we wanted to expose ourselves to the experiences of different people along the LGBTQ+ rainbow," Sisk said. "As politics have changed in our nation and our state, I think that the LGBTQ+ book club also galvanizes a community of people and helps us understand and show others our value and our importance."

More LGBTQ+ representation has surfaced in young adult novels as well, Wagnon said.

"Which is amazing because reaching people — especially when they're discovering themselves — and letting them know that they're valid is very important,” he said.

Sisk said he likes the diversity of the book club, with people from different gender identities and generations mingling and sharing lived experience.

"It's just a great way to build connections and learn from the experiences of others, particularly since we're reading literature that's about diverse experiences in the LGBTQ+ rainbow," he said.

He said the book club's list has allowed him to explore different genres and read about experiences that he wouldn't have chosen to read about on his own.

"It's broadened my reading life, my social life and just helped me discover some new interests, make new friends," Sisk said.

"We are reading [the monthly book] and discussing it in a safe place where we can sort of reflect on the value of the character's experiences and we can understand what the author is trying to accomplish through the book," Sisk said.

"Books are commentary on society," he said. "What the book club does is provide a safe space for that commentary to develop, for us to add to it, for us to engage in the conversation."

Wagnon said building a community brings people together to experience LGBTQ+ stories.

"We get off-track a lot, we talk about our own lives and the community, what's happening. And it's just a safe space,” Wagnon said.

THE RISE OF INCLUSIVE LITERATURE

Outside the book club, Wagnon is the head of post production and a senior video editor at See Spot Run Productions.

He said that there has been "a huge explosion" of LGBTQ+ literature over the past few years, with representations of some LGBTQ+ identities that he has only seen in books.

"The bar isn't as high for publishing a book as it is for trying to get a television show produced or a movie produced, because the money at the front-end isn't as high, so people are able to tell these stories quickly and effectively in a way that can reach anyone that has the ability to consume this material," he said.

Beyond the variety of representation, Wagnon said he fell in love with reading as an adult.

"I just fell in love with our literature, LGBT literature," the book club founder said. "I was exposed to so many people and storylines and things I never had growing up in a small town in south Arkansas."

Wagnon grew up in Warren, where he said there wasn’t really a big community of LGBTQ+ people that he knew of. His parents kicked him out after he came out [as gay] at 13 and as he was struggling with his mental health.

"I just feel like if I could have found a story, found something to latch onto that felt like me, that felt true and authentic, that maybe my story would have been different," he said.

BANNED BOOKS

In the last year, Arkansans have seen an increase in state and local regulations regarding the access to books in public libraries.

In March, state legislators passed Act 372, aimed at limiting minors’ access in public libraries to materials deemed by regulating agencies as “obscene.”

Public libraries in Saline County came under fire after the county's Quorum Court passed a resolution requesting that the library system move certain materials due to their content or imagery. Some of the materials in question include LGBTQ+ characters or themes.

In August, the Quorum Court approved an ordinance that gave them more control over the library system, stripping library board members of their ability to hire or fire library employees and to regulate their salaries.

Patty Hector, who had been executive director of the Saline County library for seven years, was removed from her position earlier this month. This comes after criticism surrounding the library system’s response to calls for book removal began with Act 372.

Wagnon said that he's not specifically looked at any of the “banned lists” that some groups are using. He said he's more worried about the genre and making sure the club reads a wide variety of books.

"If there was just one book that they were really going after, I would look into it. But, their net is so wide that I'm sure we've read books that are inside."

He said the attempts to ban books from libraries is heartbreaking.

"It is a tactic that is old and tried-and-true," he said. "The line of thinking 'I don't necessarily agree with you so I don't want anyone to know about it' seems so preposterous, but people do still latch onto that.”

"I think that reading is a fundamental civil right, I think that policing what people read is a violation of that right. It's tantamount to the thought police in [George Orwell's] ‘1984’ coming in and trying to manipulate society," Sisk said.

He said the book club has read some of the "controversial works of literature."

"We're living in a society right now, especially in Arkansas, I teach in public schools, [where] the pressure to erase LGTBQ+ experiences is just so prominent," Sisk said. "I went to the book club in the beginning because I wanted to expose myself to a broader spectrum of experiences. Now, it's like I feel like I have this duty to go because I don't want to be silenced and I want to be in a place where my voice can be heard."

He said he enjoys how members can discuss and participate in the club in a way that demonstrates the value of their experience.

"I think that's really important, definitely in Arkansas because we have legislation that seems to be hell bent on erasing these experiences and these voices," he said.

"Book bans aren't really about banning the book; they're about banning the conversations swirling around the book.” Sisk said. “People don't want to have these conversations about different walks of life and different identities. Those conversations are so vital and so important.”

‘A PERSON LIKE ME’

"My hope is that I am sharing these stories so that it gives something for someone to hold onto,” Wagnon said.

The book club leader said he often gets to see that hope fulfilled after meetings or during special moments.

One of Wagnon’s favorite stories to tell, which he says always gets him choked up, involves an encounter at Lucie's Place, an Arkansas-based nonprofit that helps LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness find housing solutions.

Sometimes Wagnon purchases a few copies of books for the book club so that, if all the library copies are loaned out, more members who might not be able to afford the book alone can still participate.

"Those copies, when they are returned to me at the end of the year, I donate them to resource centers," he said.

"It just so happened that one time when I was dropping off some of the books, that some of the kids, you know their young adults, from the shelter were at the drop-off center," he said.

Wagnon said he was greeted with curiosity about what he was dropping off and who he was.

"I said, 'I'm part of this LGBT book club and I am donating these books to the center for people to look at,'" he said. "I sat them down and they just started ravaging through them and it was fun to watch."

Wagnon said one of the youth stopped him before he left, tapping him on the shoulder.



"There was this young person, they had a book clutched to their chest," he said. "And they just said 'Thank you. I've never found a book that had a person like me in it before.'"

Wagnon said that is why he started the book club and why he wanted to help share books highlighting LGBTQ+ identities.

"I wanted people to know that they're valid, they exist and they're not alone," he said. "There's not words to express how good it feels to feel seen and to feel like you're not alone in your experiences in life. Because we're not. That's the community aspect of it.”

Wagnon said having a community can also be an essential support system, especially while handling policies that are harmful to LGBTQ+ people in the state.

"I think it's easy when you have an administration like our current administration that is very aggressive when coming out against the LGBT+ community to feel despondent, to feel like maybe you can't or that it isn't worth working for. But, even the smallest gesture of respecting someone's pronouns, even the small, small things can help build community,” he said.

"We've been under attack for as long as we've existed, in one way or another," Wagnon said. "We're always going to have fights for human rights as a whole, and we can never rest.”

He said the fight for those rights must continue, every day, because people are being harmed.

While laws and policies aimed at queer people can certainly take a toll, the pandemic also minimized a lot of community support, Wagnon said.

"I think we have to push back now more than ever to help build back our community," he said.

Wagnon said he believes book clubs can really help with that.

"I think it's important to have a club like this everywhere, but especially in Arkansas because we have a lot of small communities, we're a small community," he said

Sisk said being part of the book club doesn't just mean he gets a community, but gets to be in a community that supports others.

For example, he said a transgender high school student attends the book club with her parent. "This is a place where she can experience accepting adults, where she might not have any other place in her life for that," he said.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are welcome to join. He said club members are primarily adults and that anyone under 18 would need to come with a parent or a parent's explicit permission, just to make sure they are safe.

"I always tell people this is not my book club,” Wagnon said. “I founded it, but this is the community's book club.”





Logo for We're Here! We Read! Get Used To It! LGBTQIA+ Book Club





