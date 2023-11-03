Some big games on this week’s SEC docket

All 14 SEC football teams are in action Saturday, and there are two top-shelf conference matchups with Alabama hosting LSU and Missouri visiting Georgia.

These are the some of the top teams in the standings and what is at stake is playing in the SEC Championship Game and having a shot at being the lone SEC representative in the College Football Playoff in its final season with just four teams.

This is the first of four now-or-never games for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who have to win out to become bowl-eligible. It is their final road game of the season and with practices closed this week and much-needed changes made to the offense, the Florida Gators have no idea what to expect Saturday morning.

Went 5-1 last weekend to bring the season total to 68-15. Here's this week's picks:

Arkansas at Florida

Past history, recent and dating back to 1996, would indicate the Gators should be more than 4 1/2-point favorites. In five losses in The Swamp, the Razorbacks have been outscored 207-87. Yet the oddsmakers believe Sam Pittman and Kenny Guiton are going to dial up more than 200 yards of offense and a single field goal like the Hogs did in their last game. The Gators are coming off a 41-22 loss to Georgia which wasn't as close as the score. They are pretty even defensively, so the team with the best offense will win. Arkansas 31-28

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State

The Ragin' Cajuns are looking to get bowl-eligible and the Red Wolves are fighting to stay in the picture. Both are coming off wins, so confidence should be high on both sidelines. Louisiana-Lafayette will have to slow down quarterback Jaylen Raynor, but it knows that. Louisiana-Lafayette 28-24

Kentucky at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are missing quarterback Will Rogers, who hasn't shined in this new offense like he did in the Air Raid, and the Wildcats are going to be all out to stop a three-game losing streak and get bowl-eligible. Ray Davis, the leading rusher in the SEC, goes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Kentucky 28-20

LSU at Alabama

Jayden Daniels is the Tigers' main weapon and he may be the best quarterback in the nation, but slowing down best players is something Nick Saban specializes in. Keeping sole possession of first place in the SEC West is on the line for the Crimson Tide. Alabama 35-28

Auburn at Vanderbilt

The Tigers are not great on the road, but the Commodores aren't that good at home. An Auburn win would leave it one victory away from a bowl game with games at Arkansas and at home against New Mexico State and Alabama remaining. Hugh Freeze is going to have a nice offseason. Auburn 31-17

Missouri at Georgia

The Tigers are better, much better, than thought but quarterback Brady Cook would need a perfect game against a Bulldog defense that allows less than 272 yards per game. The Bulldogs got some of the three-peat pressure off when the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked them No. 2 behind Ohio State. It won't be an easy game. Georgia 38-35

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

It is not Bobby Petrino's fault the Aggies' offense hasn't been explosive. But Jimbo Fisher isn't going to take the blame, so this might be the former Arkansas head coach's only season in College Station. The Rebels' defense is good enough. Ole Miss 31-27

Jacksonville State at South Carolina

The Gamecocks get the opportunity to break a four-game losing streak and will make the most of it. South Carolina 41-14

UConn at Tennessee

This isn't a basketball game. Tennessee 49-17