Crawford County deputies arrest man in connection with capital murder after two shooting deaths

VAN BUREN -- A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with two counts of capital murder after two men were shot and killed in Crawford County on Saturday.

County Sheriff Daniel Perry said the Sheriff's Office arrested Cooper Wesley in connection with the shootings at 1:36 p.m. Saturday.

Perry said the Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:57 a.m. Saturday about a male shooting victim at 818 Chitwood St. in Alma. Deputies found Terry Brasuell, 57, who had been shot in the head. Witnesses identified the suspect as Wesley, who was driving a red Nissan pickup.

Dispatch received another call at 12:07 p.m. about a shooting at 835 Muscadine Lane in the county, according to Perry. Donald Lewis, 47, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Perry said Wesley was located in the county's Figure Five unincorporated community and arrested without incident.

Arkansas State Police and the Van Buren and Mulberry police departments assisted the Sheriff's Office and Alma Police Department in searching for Wesley, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"Both victims were targeted specifically and are deceased," the release states. "The public was never in danger."