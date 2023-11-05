John Rogers, 82, a Democratic state representative from Birmingham, Ala., will remain jailed at least through the weekend after a federal judge found that he intentionally violated the conditions of his release by calling a key witness in the case while awaiting trial on obstruction of justice charges.

Ryan Martinez, a New Mexico man accused of shooting a Native American activist, now faces hate-crime allegations after prosecutors said they will pursue the sentence enhancements based on the use of a firearm.

David Coyle, a professor of forest health and invasive species at Clemson University, said data shows that the yellow-banded Joro spider "is going to be able to inhabit most of the eastern U.S."

William Collins Sr., a Republican legislator in Niagara County, N.Y., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief as police say they have surveillance video showing him slashing the tire of a truck parked outside a local bar.

Hank Sanders, a reporter for the Daily Southtown, was cited in Calumet City, Ill., for "interference/hampering of city employees," as the Chicago Tribune reported he sent 14 emails to the city during a nine-day period asking questions about flooding.

Heather Pressdee, 41, a nurse of Natrona Heights, Pa., faces charges she administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients -- including a 104-year-old -- at health care facilities over the past three years, prosecutors announced.

Najeeb Khan, 70, of Edwardsburg, Mich., was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion and must pay $121 million in restitution to Cleveland-based KeyBank, $27 million to clients and $9.8 million in back taxes.