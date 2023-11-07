Interim Guiton in running for ’24 gig





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton put his name into the running for the full-time coordinator's job after his sparking debut.

Guiton called the plays as the Razorbacks racked up a season-high 481 yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win at Florida.

"I really don't know how I could not look at him after that performance," Pittman said. "I have spoken with him about that a little bit as well, about our timeline and what we're going to do."

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders ran for a season-high 103 yards and quarterback KJ Jefferson added 92 as Arkansas compiled 226 rushing yards, another season high.

Arkansas had averaged 83.6 rushing yards per game through its first five SEC games under offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Pittman said if he elects to go in house with Guiton, he would discuss what position group he would be most comfortable handling. Guiton switched from receivers to quarterbacks with the change and analyst Derek Kief moved into a full-time role with the receiving corps.

"Certainly we haven't made that decision yet, but I don't know how he could have done a better job than what he did on Saturday to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said. "With everything. Just imagine you had fall camp and you played that way your first game.

"Then you add all the things that went on and you had a two-week window to prepare. I thought he called a freaking great game and had them off balance. I thought he did a great job."

Later, Pittman emphasized another point he has made the last couple of weeks, clearly a difference he had with Enos.

"I never questioned anything that he called because he called what we practiced," Pittman said.

Jefferson said on Saturday the Hogs' faster tempo worked to their benefit after Enos was reluctant to employ the hurry-up scheme. Pittman echoed those thoughts on Monday.

"I think it benefits the offensive line," Pittman said. "I think that's the biggest key. People aren't necessarily getting their cleats in the ground and checking to where your back is and all this kind of stuff because they don't have as much time. I think that's part of it."

Arkansas now must turn its attention to an Auburn team that has won two consecutive league games under Coach Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) had dropped four games in a row prior to beating Mississippi State 27-13 at home and Vanderbilt 31-15 on the road. Auburn will be playing for bowl eligibility with games remaining against New Mexico State and Alabama after facing Arkansas.

Pittman said the key to following up the program's emotional first-ever win at Florida is to stay with the plan of accountability already in place.

"We're all about accountability and so we came in this week and there are some things we did well, things we did poor," Pittman said. "On that sheet, whatever that's poor, we've got to emphasize that and make the kids accountable. I had 20 plays on offense. I think I had 16 on defense.

"There's accountability. I had, I don't know, maybe seven on special teams and there's accountability from kids. A lot of times when you win, you put it under the rug because you won. If you do that, you're going to get the same result."

Pittman said he thinks the relationships between players and coaches and real dialogue between them is the key to keeping focused.

"I think we've got a staff that is not afraid of the players," he said. "In other words, that are willing to talk to them and be honest with them and hold them accountable I hold them accountable. They hold them accountable. If you do that, I think you can get a better result the next week.

"Sometimes you're just [thinking] 'I'm glad we won, let's get to the next game and duh, duh, ta-da.' I just don't think you can skip that step of accountability and we sure won't today. Our goal today is to have the best Monday practice that we've had all year, and that starts with accountability in the film room."



