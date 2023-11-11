Road rage defendant gets 35 years in fatal attack after ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work

A 21-year-old Little Rock man who killed an unarmed woman in the street during an Easter Sunday 2022 road-rage confrontation was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday after a Pulaski County jury rejected his "stand your ground" defense.
Today at 4:47 a.m.
